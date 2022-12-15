SITZ Angus ‘The Maternal Prefix’ 57th Annual Fall Bull & Female Sale

SITZ Angus customers.

TSLN Rep: Matt Wznick



Date of Sale: Dec. 1, 2022

Location: SITZ Angus Ranch-Harrison, Montana

Auctioneers: Roger Jacobs and Joe Goggins



Averages:



460 Coming 2 Year Old Bulls – $7,236

295 Commercial Bred Heifers – $3,576

163 Commercial Bred Cows – $2,938



There was a huge crowd on hand for the 57th Annual SITZ Angus ‘The Maternal Prefix’ Fall Bull & Female Sale held at the Harrison Ranch December 1, 2022. Congratulations on a great sale!

Bull Sale Highlights:



Lot 126 $45,000 to Split Diamond Ranch, Whitehall, MT; SITZ Resilient 1299; 1/29/21; SITZ Resilient 10208 x Sitz Upward 307R.



Lot 23 $42,500 to Split Diamond Ranch, Whitehall, MT; SITZ Threshold 9901; 2/18/21; Musgrave 316 Exclusive x SITZ Invasion 574D.



Lot 3 $38,000 to Genex Beef, Shawano, WI; SITZ Domain 12371; 1/25/21; SITZ Logo 8148 x Poss Achievement.



Lot 6 $35,000 to Lund’s B Bar Angus, Wibaux, MT; SITZ Stellar 12251; 1/26/21; SITZ Stellar 726D x SITZ Logo 11527.



Lot 1 $19,000 to Don Zimblman, Fullerton, ND; SITZ Insignia 12031; 1/29/21; SITZ Logo 8148 x LD Capitalist 316.



Lot 7 $19,000 to Harris Ranch, Killdeer, ND; SITZ Stellar 12441; 1/23/21; SITZ Stellar 726D x Connealy National 390C.



Lot 330 $18,000 to Hamilton Angus Ranch, Baker City, OR; SITZ Logo 11421; 2/4/21; SITZ Logo 8148 x SITZ Response 405C.



Lot 61 $17,009 to Gary Romey, Hot Springs, SD; SITZ Accomplishment 10801; 2/13/21; SITZ Accomplishment 720F x SITZ Investment 660Z.



Lot 66 $17,000 to Kenny Lee, Judith Gap, MT; SITZ RLS Stellar 10121; 2/17/21; SITZ Stellar 726D x SITZ Alliance 431N.



Top Commercial Bred Heifers:



$4,700 x 22 Head

$4,600 x 25 Head

$4,200 x 12 Head



Top Commercial Bred Cows:



$3,600 x 24 Head

$3,100 x 22 Head

