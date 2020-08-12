Sixth-Generation Rancher Tells Dietary Guidelines Panel: “I’ve Lost Over 125 Pounds,” Thanks In Part to Healthy, Nutritious, Lean Beef

WASHINGTON (Aug. 11, 2020) — Sixth-generation California rancher Kiah Twisselman today told officials with the U.S. Departments of Agriculture (USDA) and Health and Human Services (HHS) about her first-hand experience with the benefits of beef in her diet and urged them to do more to encourage beef as part of a healthy diet as they finalize new federal dietary guidelines. Twisselman testified on behalf of the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association (NCBA), the nation’s oldest and largest national organization representing America’s cattle producers.

“I know firsthand how important it is for dietary guidance to be practical, flexible, and clear,” Twisselman said in a public online hearing today. “Two years ago, I began my journey to better health. I’ve lost over 125 pounds through small life changes, regular exercise, and a healthy diet. I’ve also built a successful weight loss and life coaching business to empower others to do the same.”

Twisselman urged federal officials to build on the Dietary Guidelines Advisory Committee’s (DGAC’s) recommendation to include lean meat in a healthy diet by clearly identifying beef as a lean meat option and highlighting ways to achieve that recommendation by naming specific lean meat cuts like sirloin or 95% lean ground beef. She also called on officials to highlight beef as a common, readily available source for essential nutrients like iron, zinc and B-vitamins.

“Lean beef is a versatile, affordable, nutrient-dense, and delicious protein source for a healthy and balanced diet. From my herd to yours, thank you for guiding Americans toward healthier diets with beef,” Twisselman concluded.

Over the past two years, NCBA has worked closely with the DGAC, USDA, and HHS to keep new dietary guidelines focused on sound science and nutrition, and as a result, the final draft guidelines recognize beef’s role in a healthy diet, including the essential role of beef’s nutrients at every life stage. NCBA has provided extensive written and oral commentary through both the Center for Public Policy and the Beef Checkoff. NCBA, on behalf of the Beef Checkoff, submitted 21 sets of unique comments, providing over 100 research studies that comprehensively review the scientific evidence supporting the critical role beef plays in a healthy diet.

–NCBA