Slater to Serve as Gelbvieh Association Interim Executive Director

BROOMFIELD, CO – American Gelbvieh Association President Scott Starr and the Board of Directors would like to announce Megan Slater as its interim executive director.

Slater has been with the American Gelbvieh Association (AGA) since 2014 and has most recently held the position of director of operations and public relations. In her time at the AGA, Slater has played a vital role in maintaining the Gelbvieh message through marketing efforts and membership communication, office operations, and the planning of the AGA National Convention.

"For the past seven months, Megan has done an impressive job of running the AGA by exhibiting organization, knowledge, and ability," Starr said. "The board feels we have one of the bright upcoming individuals in the beef industry and are honored to have her on the AGA team."

In her role as interim executive director, Slater will continue to lead the AGA staff in accomplishing the goals of the AGA's Meeting Modern Industry Demands Strategic Plan.

Slater is a graduate of Colorado State University (CSU) with a bachelor's degree in animal science and minor in business administration. Through her involvement at CSU and her time at AGA, Slater has gained valuable beef industry and business experience.

"I am excited for this new opportunity with the AGA and look forward to continuing to grow the Association and the Gelbvieh and Balancer® breed's market share within the beef industry," Slater said. "It's an honor to continue to work with AGA members and Gelbvieh and Balancer stakeholders in this new role."

Slater can be reached at the AGA office at 303-465-2333 or at megans@gelbvieh.org.

The American Gelbvieh Association is a progressive beef cattle breed association representing 1,100 members and approximately 40,000 cows assessed annually in a performance-oriented total herd reporting system.

–American Gelbvieh Association