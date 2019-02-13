Sletten Angus 31st Annual Angus Sale

Date: Feb. 11, 2019

Location: Faith Livestock Commission Co., Faith, South Dakota

Auctioneer: Doug Dietterle, Meadow, South Dakota

Announcer: Gary Wall, Billings, Montana

TSLN rep: Dan Piroutek

Averages:

70 registered yearling Angus Bulls ave. $4,047

38 open Angus Heifers ave. $1,115

John, Tami, and Jessica Sletten hosted a good crowd of cattlemen on a cold afternoon for their annual production sale held at Faith Livestock. The rolls and donuts hit the mark on this cold day. Their ranch is south of Faith. This was the 31st sale for the Sletten family, and it has been remarkable to watch these cattle improve over the years. Many repeat buyers have stayed with this program from the beginning. Since it was Valentine's week, many roses and chocolates were passed out.

Top Selling Angus Bulls:

Lot 1: $9,500 to Pine Creek Angus Ranch, Faith, South Dakota – Baldridge Bronc x AAR Ten X 7008 SA.

Lot 14: $9,000 to Kari Ranch, Bison, South Dakota – KCF Bennett The Rock A473 x SQ Credence 67S.

Lot 6: $8,500 to Buck Ward, Timber Lake, South Dakota – Baldrige Bronc x WMR Timeless 458.

Lot 11: $8,000 to Pass Creek Ranch, Wyola, Montana – SydGen Enhance x HF Thunderbird 146Y.

Lot 19: $7,500 to Rodney Geisler, Faith, South Dakota – KCF Bennett The Rock A473 x GAR Ultimate.

Lot 60: $7,500 to Buck Ward, Timber Lake, South Dakota – Bushs Easy Decision 98 x Bar 69 Traveler 6802 4041.