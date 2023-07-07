Sloveks purchase Philip Livestock

Casey and April Slovek bought Philip Livestock Market, LLC, June 12.

The farm and ranch couple, born and raised in the Philip area, along with their daughter, Austin (8) and son Connor (12) look forward to owning an enterprise in their hometown that brings together cattle producers and buyers. July 11, 2023, will mark their fourth sale as the owners.

Tuesday (sale day) is a busy day in the small town “smack dab in the middle of Western South Dakota,” as Casey Slovek says, and he plans to keep it that way.

He credits the former management team and owners for maintaining a booming business.

Slovek grew up working on the family farm and ranch with his parents Paul and Tena Slovek and three siblings. After graduating, he continued working with his family while also building his own livestock and farming operation. He worked part time at Philip Livestock for 7 or 8 years following graduation.

These days, Casey and April and their kids stay busy operating their own cattle and crops. They are proud to carry on the family tradition of working together through the days and seasons. As they step into a new role as auction market owners, the generational work ethic will be a benefit.

Slovek isn’t giving up his agricultural operation – just adding to the venture.

April, who has worked in her family business, Les’ Body Shop, for the past 25 years, will be at Philip Livestock on sale days to work in the office.

“I’m excited about helping the community. Tuesdays are awful busy around town. Sale day draws a lot of people to town. They make their other stops, and do their business,” Slovek said.

Top cattle raised by quality families with quality reputations are a drawing card to the well-known auction market.

Slovek said he has no big changes in mind – the staff, buying and selling options, even the café shouldn’t look any different than before.

“One thing I’m wanting to push for is getting more people in the seats,” said Slovek.

“The staff is excellent. The men out back sorting cattle are as good here as anywhere,” he said.

Long time field man Mark Lantis has greatly enjoyed working with the cattle producers in the area. Lantis, a Philip Livestock fieldman for over 20 years, said he has enjoyed working with several owners over the years. Each has had different strengths, but throughout the years, the market has remained one of the region’s top livestock marketing businesses.

Lantis said Slovek has been making a point of trying to spend the time needed to get to know each customer.

“Being local, he knows a lot of the customers, but he wants to get to know every one on a personal level,” said Lantis. He’s been spending time with the field men, trying to get to know the consignors.”

Lantis said the speed and efficiency at Philip Livestock makes it unique. “I’ve stopped a lot of other barns. I don’t think anyone can get them checked in, brand inspected, sorted and across the scale quicker than we can,” he said. “We have a crew like no other. They re all very knowledgeable. They can all sort cattle, size them, sex them. We have a whale of a crew,” he said. Additionally, he said all of the owners he has worked for have had a genuine interest in the customers, and a true desire to help obtain the best price for the cattle. “Our barn has always been dedicated to the cattlemen. Casey is no exception to that,” he said.

According to Lantis, Philip Livestock will host its anniversary sale and barbecue July 25. The day will feature a special yearling and fall calf sale, with weigh-ups being sold before the feeder cattle. He is expecting 2,500 to 3,000 head of cattle that day.