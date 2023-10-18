Small Town Hats for Hollywood Film: Killers of the Flower Moon

Back in January of 2021, Jack Scholl of Weather Hat Company in Belle Fourche was contacted by 4-time Oscar nominated costumer designer Jacquelin West. West, whose work is found in films like Dune and The Revenant, asked if Jack would be interested in making hats for an upcoming film adapted from David Grann’s book, Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI. Directed by Martin Scorsese, the film chronicles the real-life murders of the 1920’s richest people in the world—the Osage. After oil was found under tribal soil, many Osage were swindled and murdered for their rightful fortunes. The film stars Lily Gladstone, Robert De Niro, and Leonardo DiCaprio.

This was not Scholl’s first-time making hats for a Hollywood blockbuster. Jacquelin West and her husband, James, moved to Deadwood, SD, in the early 2000s and stumbled upon Weather Hat Company on a trip to Belle Fourche. “James would get bored of Deadwood and come down to Belle,” remembers Jack, “I made him a hat.” Seeing James’ hat, West asked if Jack would make Brad Pitt two fedoras for the film, The Curious Case of Benjamin Button. “Jacqui (West) was a little shocked, I think, when I responded, ‘well I suppose.’ She asked me, ‘Do you know who Brad Pitt is?'”

Jack agreed to make ten hats for the western crime mystery: four fedoras for Robert De Niro and six western-style hats for Leonardo DiCaprio. Jack got to work crafting the Hollywood hats, but said it was stressful due to the time crunch. “Filming was set to begin in March and Covid-19 made shipping hat bodies difficult. Back then, they were sitting in ports for months,” explained Jack. The hat bodies Jack uses come from raw, beaver felt shipped from Portugal and processed by Winchester Hat Company in Tennessee. “Winchester Hat Company was really good about expediting the shipping so I could make the hats ready before filming,” said Jack, and indeed he finished the hats just in time. Those same hats were recently displayed at the USA premier in New York City, all the hats except the one Leonardo DiCaprio kept for himself. Jack and his wife Jennifer plan on driving to the closest theater, in Spearfish, SD, to watch the movie– premiering on Oct. 20, 2023, in theaters across the nation.

The film has brought Jack some national attention, even a GQ magazine interview. “Who would have thought a redneck from South Dakota would be in GQ,” Jack laughed. But he maintains his small-town humility. The thought of Weather Hat Company’s iconic label on Robert De Niro, Leonardo DiCaprio, or Brad Pitt’s head doesn’t seem to excite him much: “I’ve made hats for celebrities, and hats for ranchers,” Jack adds, “I’d rather make a hat for someone local and see it around town. That’s the people I make hats for – everyday American folks.”

One of the 1920s style hats worn by Leonardo Di Caprio in the flim. schollPhoto-shows-one-of-the-1920s-style-western-hats-worn-by-Leonardo-DiCaprio-in-the-film.-Photo-by-Jack-Scholl

De Caprio wears a Weather Hat Company hat with Lily Gladstone on the cover of Cowboys and Indians. schollLeonardo-DiCaprio-wears-a-Weather-Hat-Company-Hat-with-Lily-Gladstone-on-the-cover-of-Cowboys-and-Indians-

Jack made a fedora with a pinched crown for De Niro’s character. schollJack-made-a-fedora-with-pinched-crown-for-De-Niros-character.-Photo-by-Jennifer-Scholl