Smith Angus Ranch

TSLN Rep: Drew Feller

Date of Sale: 03/26/2021

Location: Bassett, NE

Auctioneer: Seth Weisharr

Averages

77 Angus Bulls averaged $4,740

Top Bulls:

Lot 25 at $10,000 was Smith Cowboy Tuff M169, DOB: 4/7/2020; SIRE: Smith Cowboy Up J59; MGS: Smith Windy F84. He sold to Nebraska.

Lot 29 at $9,500 was Smith Cowboy Up K81 M127, DOB: 03/31/20; SIRE: Smith Cowboy Up; MGS: SAV Mustang 9134. He sold to Nebraska.

Lot 65 at $9,500 was Smith Treasure 58L, DOB: 08/26/19: SIRE: MGR Treasure; MGS: Connealy Final Product. He sold to Nebraska.