Smith Angus Ranch 34th Annual Bull Sale

TSLN Rep: Cody Nye

Date of Sale: March 22, 2024

Location: at the ranch – Bassett, NE

Auctioneer: Seth Weishaar

Averages:

29 Older Angus Bulls averaged $5,793

39 Yearling Angus Bulls averaged $4,762



Top Bulls

Lot 3 – $11,000. Smith Barricade 48P; DOB: 8/26/22; Sire: Sitz Barricade 632F; MGS: Kramers Apollo 317. Sold to a commercial bull buyer from NE.



Lot 11 – $10,000. Smith Rangeland 29P; DOB: 8/24/22; Sire: Ellingson Rangeland; MGS: HA Cowboy Up 5405. Sold to a commercial bull buyer from NE.



It was a good day for Smith Angus on March 22nd. The weather turned cold, but there was a good turnout of Cattlemen from the Sandhills and surrounding areas. It was evident while going through the offering that the Smiths are breeding for females that will thrive in their environment without sacrificing performance. Congratulations to the entire Smith family on another good sale.