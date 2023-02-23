Smiths’ Saddle Butte Ranch Presidents’ Day Bull Sale

Travis Smith giving opening remarks.

TSLN Rep: Brady Williams



Date of Sale: Feb. 20, 2023



Location: Bowman Auction Market, Bowman ND



Auctioneer: Scott Weishaar



Averages:

48 yearling Angus bulls – $3,969





Smiths’ Saddle Butte Ranch held their annual Presidents’ Day Bull sale at Bowman Auction Market in Bowman, ND. They brought a nice group of yearling bulls to town that are developed to show genetic potential and not overfed. Congratulations on a nice sale.



Lot 262, SSBR Range Master 262, 4/9/2022 son of Amdahl Range Master 039 x Mytty In Focus to Sierra Jenkins, Scranton, ND, for $8,750



Lot 217, SSBR Goalkeeper 217, 3/4/2022 son of Baldridge SR Goalkeeper x SSBR Objective 292 to Dean and Lori Jenkins, Scranton, ND, for $8,250



Lot 241, SSBR Goalkeeper 241, 3/9/2022 son Baldridge SR Goalkeeper x Woodhill Robust X13-Z10 to Dean and Lori Jenkins, Scranton, ND.



Lot 246, SSBR Phoenix 246, 3/16/2022 son of Amdahl Phoenix 042 x Sodak Marksman A329 to Terri Licking, Thedford, NE.

Jenkins family.

Crowd waiting for the sale to begin.

