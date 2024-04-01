Snowshoe Cattle Company Annual Bull Sale

TSLN Rep: Cody Nye

Date of Sale: April 1, 2024

Location: at the Ranch – Arthur, NE

Auctioneer: Matt Lowery

Averages:

42 Hereford Bulls averaged $4,940

12 Red Angus Bulls averaged $6,083



Top Hereford Bulls:

Lot 152K – $7,750. Snowshoe Masterplan H138 152K; DOB: 8/25/22; Sire: TH Masterplan 183F; MGS: TH 49B 358C Drover 134F. Sold to Jim McCulloy of Boulder, MT.



Lot 161K – $7,500. Snowshoe 173D Endure D26 161K; DOB: 8/29/22; Sire: NJW 79Z Z311 Endure 173D ET; MGS: MSU TCF Revolution 4R. Sold to Kim Keltner of Terry, MT.



Lot 144K – $7,500. Snowshoe 173D Endure D21 144K; DOB: 8/21/22; Sire: NJW 79Z Z311 Endure 173D ET; MGS: Churchill Red Bull 200Z. Sold to Ethan Feil of Fortuna, ND.



Lot 17L – $7,500. Snowshoe Masterplan D71 17L; DOB: 2/9/23; Sire: TH Masterplan 183F; MGS: WLB Lego 83T 90X. Sold to Narjes Cattle of Sidney, NE.



Top Red Angus Bulls:

Lot 15L – $11,000. Snow F121 Energize E7313 15L; DOB: 2/10/23; Sire: Bieber CL Energize F121; MGS: 5L Bourne 2612 – 400C. Sold to Eaton Ranch of Zahl, ND.



Lot 40L – $7,500. Snow 8781F Watchmn E7093 40L; DOB: 4/2/23; Sire: LSF PDC Watchman 8781F; MGS: H2R Profitbuilder B403. Sold to Narjes Cattle of Sidney, NE.



Lot 09L – $7,500. Snow E119 Stckmrkt D6127 09L; DOB: 2/3/23; Sire: Bieber CL Stockmarket E119; MGS: 5L Independence 560-298Y. Sold to Kim Keltner of Terry, MT.



Lot 23L – $7,500. Snow F121 Energize H28 23L; DOB: 3/3/23; Sire: Bieber Cl Energize F121; MGS: LSF MEW X-Factor 6693D. Sold to Klempel, Inc. of Bloomfield, MT.

Snowshoe Cattle held their annual bull sale on April 1st at the Ranch near Arthur, NE. It was a blustery day, but there was a nice crowd of buyers that turned out to evaluate cattle and bid on quality Hereford and Red Angus Bulls. The Buzanowski’s program is in its 36th year of breeding balanced cattle that will work anywhere in the country. Congratulations to Bernie, Stacie & Rachael on a successful sale.

Stacie makes opening comments and introduces the family before starting the 2024 production sale.