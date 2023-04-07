TSLN Rep: Jake St. Amant



Name of Sale: Snowshoe Cattle Company Annual Bull Sale



Date of Sale: March 27, 2023



Location: Arthur, NE



Auctioneer: Greg Goggins



Averages:



32 Yrlg. Hereford Bulls Avg. $4,828

11 Fall Hereford Bulls Avg. $5,068

8 Yrlg. Red Angus Bulls Avg. $4,500

56 Total Head Avg. $4,759



Snowshoe Cattle Company Annual Bull Sale brought a new chapter to the sale with an addition of Red Angus Bulls from Rachel Buzanowski The bulls for the offering were deep in quality from the Herefords to the Red Angus.

FALL BULLS:



Lot 136J Snowshoe Long Range F121 136J Sired by NJW 76S 27A Long Range 203D Et BD: 08/22/21 Sold for $8,000 to Pine Valley Ranch – Gordon, NE.



Lot 135J Snowshoe 42Z Ruffneck E25 135J Sired by Snowshoe 31U Tuff 315 42Z BD 8/22/21 Sold for $6,500 to Klempel Inc. – Bloomfield, MT.



Lot 149J Snowshoe Historic F111 149J Sired by NJW 1608 028X Historic 81E ET BD 9/1/21 Sold for $6,000 to HI/Cattle Co. – Stapleton, NE.



YEARLING BULLS:



Lot 20K Snowshoe 81E Historic 81E H09 20K Sired by NJW 1608 028X Historic 81E ET BD 2/19/22 Sold for $7,500 to Narjes Cattle Co. – Sidney, NE.



Lot 47K Snowshoe Masterplan F07 47K Sired TH Masterplan 183F BD 3/1/22 Sold for $7,250 to Prarie Gold Farms – Heartwell, NE.



Lot 71K Snowshoe 19C Vigilante F26 71K Sired by Snowshoe X51 Bannack Y27 19C BD 3/10/22 Sold for $6,750 to Mathew Miller – Glasgow, MT.



RED ANGUS:



Lot 04K Snow Let’s Roll 04K Sired by Bieber Let’s Roll B563 BD 2/19/22 Sold for $6,750 to Tercel Land & Cattle – Potter, NE.

Lot 23K Snow Let’s Roll 23K Sired by Bieber Let’s Roll B563 BD 4/11/22 Sold for $6,250 to Keltner Ranch – Terry, MT.

Lot 10K Snow Let’s Roll 10K 04K Sired by Bieber Let’s Roll B563 BD 3/12/22 Sold for $5,750 to Keltner Ranch – Terry, MT.