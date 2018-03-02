Capital update from Society for Range Management

What We're Watching:

We're seeing quite a bit of movement – or lack thereof – in key leadership positions across agencies. Notably, three leadership posts remain vacant at the U.S. Department of Agriculture, including the Under Secretary for Research, Education, and Economics;Under Secretary for Food, Nutrition, and Consumer Services; and Under Secretary for Food Safety. We are also still awaiting a nomination for the key position of USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) Chief.

At the U.S. Geological Survey, President Donald J. Trump has nominated James Reilly of Colorado to serve as Director. In the White House press release, it was noted that, "Dr. Reilly currently serves United States and allied militaries as a subject matter expert on space operations, and he is a technical advisor supporting the National Security Space Institute of the U.S. Air Force."

SRM is an active member of the Washington, DC-based USGS Coalition, an "alliance of more than 85 organizations committed to the continued vitality of the USGS and its ability to provide critical data and services that support responsible natural resource stewardship, improve resilience to natural and human-induced hazards, and contribute to the long-term health, security, and prosperity of the nation." As part of the Coalition, we'll be meeting with USGS Deputy Director Bill Werkheiser next week to discuss the Fiscal Year 2019 budget.

And finally, SRM would like to thank Bureau of Indian Affairs (BIA) Rangeland Management Director David Edington for his many years of service! His post remains open at this time, but we look forward to continuing the legacy Mr. Edington helped build at the BIA with the next Rangeland Management Specialist.

–Society for Range Management