Society for Range Management: Panel discussions on carbon markets, pricing strategies to be livestreamed

Cows eating DDGProducers delivering fiber based protein supplements to cows grazing low quality forages may be able to reduce the frequency of supplementation. Photo credit Troy Walz





In keeping with their mission to provide practical, applicable, and economically feasible management solutions to improve the bottom dollar on the ranch through conversation and collaboration, Good Grazing Makes Cent$ (GGMC) will host two panel discussions of interest to ranchers, streamed online and in-person, during the United States Cattlemen’s Association (USCA) Annual Meeting in Fort Worth, Texas this Saturday, December 2.

In the morning, GGMC has collaborated with Beef Basis and Ag Risk Advisors to host “Price Taker or Price Maker: Tools and Techniques for Successful Risk Management.” Ag producers often assume the role of price “taker” rather than making their price but there are tools and strategies to help mitigate risks and price vulnerability, all of which will be discussed during the 10 a.m. (CST) panel. The GGMC team will work to untangle the complexities of risk management in a “coffee talk” format, ensuring time for attendees to have their questions answered.

Panelists include Brett Crosby, rancher, commodity market analyst, and developer of the BeefBasis decision making tool, along with Tait Berlier, an advisor at AgRisk Advisors. The panel will cover everything from the basics like defining vague terms heard on market reports to a more in-depth review of available tools to guide management decisions. As an added bonus, all attendees will leave the panel with a complimentary one-year subscription to BeefBasis.com to apply the knowledge at home (a $240 value).

Next, after the vibrant conversation that ensued GGMC’s Carbon Market panel at the Society for Range

Management Annual Meeting in February, the group has organized a second session. Following the same format with new speakers, GGMC hopes to pick up where the previous conversation left off — exploring “what you really need to know about the carbon market.” On hand to answer audience questions will be two aggregator representatives, a range scientist, and an attorney specializing in representing landowners and reviewing carbon contracts. “Navigating the Carbon Market” will kick off at 3:15 p.m. (CST) and after brief introductions of panelists, attorney Anson B. Howard, range scientist Dr. Anna Clare Monlezun, Hunter Jones of Grassroots Carbon and Brekke Munks of Agoro Carbon Alliance, the floor will open to questions.

Anticipated hot topics like management practices, contract terms, compensation, and legal considerations are expected to surface once again.

The panel discussions will be in-person for the attendees of USCA’s Annual Meeting as well as live streamed on Facebook and YouTube for the virtual audience. The live streams will be free. Visit goodgrazing.org/uscaevents to find links to the live streams for both events and learn more about the panelists and sponsors.

ABOUT: Good Grazing Makes Cent$ was launched by the Society for Range Management to provide practical, applicable, and economically feasible range management solutions which can ultimately improve productivity of the land and the bottom dollar of the ranch through conversation and collaboration between range scientists and ranchers. Membership is $75 per year or $50 to individuals that are members of participating livestock associations. Learn more at goodgrazing.org.

–Society for Range Managment