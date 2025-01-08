Soil Health Conference, Jan. 15-16 in Watertown

The South Dakota Soil Health Coalition will hold its annual Soil Health Conference Jan. 15-16, 2025, at the Ramkota Hotel and Event Center in Watertown, SD. The conference will feature presentations by national and international sustainable agriculture experts and producers as well as breakout sessions, discussion panels, and social events. The Coalition will also announce the winners of the annual Legacy Award and Friend of Soil Health Award as well as the results of student essay and video contests.

To learn more about the conference, visit http://www.sdsoilhealthcoalition.org/soil-health-conference .

The conference agenda can be downloaded at bit.ly/2025SHCagenda .

Any media outlet wishing to cover the event should contact SDSHC Executive Director Cindy Zenk at 605-280-4190 or cindy.soilhealth@sdconservation.net or SDSHC Communications Coordinator Stan Wise at 605-368-4091 or stan.soilhealth@sdconservation.net to receive a free press registration for this event.

