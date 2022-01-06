Soil Health Conference will cover wide variety of topics

PIERRE, SD – The 2022 Soil Health Conference, Jan. 18-19 at the Best Western Ramkota Hotel in Aberdeen, SD, will offer something for everyone with an interest in sustainable agriculture. Topics will range from no-till practices to livestock integration, from gardening to the economics of carbon, from soil microbiology to farm transition planning, from cover crops to bale grazing. Attendees will find valuable information at the conference no matter their experience with soil health practices.

Attendees will also be able to learn from agricultural producers and professionals through discussion panels, breakout sessions, and social events. This will be an excellent networking opportunity and a chance to have questions answered.

Registration for the event is free for students and $50 for all others. Many of the sessions will be live streamed for registered attendees who are unable to attend in person. A special room rate of $94.99 per night has been reserved at the hotel for conference attendees for as long as rooms are available. Certified Crop Advisor/Continuing Education Unit credits have been approved for many conference sessions.

To see the full conference agenda and find registration information, visit http://www.sdsoilhealthcoalition.org .

–Soil Health Coalition