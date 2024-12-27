Some South Dakota counties oppose mandatory electronic ID

Commissioners in at least four South Dakota counties have approved resolutions calling for elected officials to “block” the federal mandatory livestock electronic identification program.

South Dakota Stockgrowers Association animal identification committee chairman Kenny Fox from Belvidere, South Dakota, said that Haakon, Jackson, Perkins and Harding Counties have approved resolutions to that effect. There could be more by press time and he believes more counties will discuss the issue soon.

Fox said he hopes the resolution will raise enough public awareness that incoming President Trump will withdraw the mandatory electronic identification rule.

“The vast majority of the 2,006 comments submitted on the federal register were in opposition to the rule,” said Fox, who reviewed all of the comments.

He said he hopes to see the rule withdrawn for a variety of reasons. “Cost is a big reason,” he said. “We had an existing system that worked well. The U.S. has the healthiest cattle herd we’ve ever had, using a variety of identification programs,” he said.

He said the cost of an electronic identification tag is about $3 per tag, while the cost of the metal clip tags previously used was about 17 cents.

“USDA has never done a cost benefit analysis of this program. Their ultimate goal is to have all cattle tagged. They state that on their website,” he said.

Fox said that Denmark, Ireland and the Netherlands have all experienced burdensome rules to address “climate change” after implementing mandatory animal identification programs.

“I don’t have a problem with people wanting to use EID tags,” said Fox. “My problem is the mandatory part of it.”

Fox said that the state of South Dakota has had for two years a law that allows for various forms of official identification. He hopes the state Attorney General will take action to be sure this state law is being enforced. He also said there could be an effort in the upcoming legislative session to overturn that law.