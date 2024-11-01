Sonoma County, California, debates CAFO ban

Sonoma County, California, voters are considering a measure to set a limit on the number of animals that can be confined in a commercial operation by prohibiting Concentrated Animal Feeding Operations (CAFOs).

According to the Coalition to End Factory Farming, the group promoting the measure, there are 21 farming operations in Sonoma County that meet the federal definition of a CAFO.If Measure J passes, Sonoma County farms with more than 700 dairy cattle or 82,000 laying hens would be required to downsize or close within three years, and no new large farm operations could open, reported KTVU-TV, a Fox affiliate.

Supporters say the CAFOs cause environmental problems and that the measure will bring attention to the broader issue of factory farming. But opponents say it would destroy well established local businesses. Sonoma County Farm Bureau Executive Director Dana Ghiardelli told KTVU that the bureau had received a threatening message through its website. “This person came out and literally said that they were going to bring a gun to our office and shoot us all in the head,” said Ghiardelli.

