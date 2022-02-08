 Soreide Charolais Bull Power Production Sale | TSLN.com
YOUR AD HERE »

Soreide Charolais Bull Power Production Sale

News News |

TSLN Rep: Dennis Ginkens

Date of Sale: Jan. 28, 2022

Location: Soreide Charolais Ranch Bowman, North Dakota

Auctioneer: Scott Weishaar

Averages:

48 Charolais Bulls – $3,838

The weather was wonderful for the Soreide Charolais Annual Production Sale. What a great group of bulls for the offering.

Lot 199 at $6,500, SCR SIR Solution Dob 3-16-2021, Reg M958140, DCR MR SIr Solution x BS Avalanche B302 sold to Nathan Weaver, Hettinger, North Dakota.

Lot 105 at $6,250 SCR BIG BEN103, Dob 2-28-2021, Reg M958057, WC BIG BEN 9036 x BS Avalanche B 302, sold to Dejon Bakken, Lemmon, South Dakota.

Lot 185 at $5,750 SCR BIG BEN 185, Dob 3-13-2021, Reg M958128, WC BIG BEN 9036 x BS Avalanche B302, sold to Joe Zorc.

Lot 138 at $5,500, SCR SIR REVOLUTION 138, Dob 3-7-2021, Reg M958619, EC Revolution 305 x HC Grid Maker 211, sold to Joe Zorc, Lemmon, South Dakota.

The Soreide bulls were in good sale condition.
The Soreide sale was a success.

Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.

User Legend: iconModerator iconTrusted User

News
See more