Soreide Charolais Bull Power Production Sale
TSLN Rep: Dennis Ginkens
Date of Sale: Jan. 28, 2022
Location: Soreide Charolais Ranch Bowman, North Dakota
Auctioneer: Scott Weishaar
Averages:
48 Charolais Bulls – $3,838
The weather was wonderful for the Soreide Charolais Annual Production Sale. What a great group of bulls for the offering.
Lot 199 at $6,500, SCR SIR Solution Dob 3-16-2021, Reg M958140, DCR MR SIr Solution x BS Avalanche B302 sold to Nathan Weaver, Hettinger, North Dakota.
Lot 105 at $6,250 SCR BIG BEN103, Dob 2-28-2021, Reg M958057, WC BIG BEN 9036 x BS Avalanche B 302, sold to Dejon Bakken, Lemmon, South Dakota.
Lot 185 at $5,750 SCR BIG BEN 185, Dob 3-13-2021, Reg M958128, WC BIG BEN 9036 x BS Avalanche B302, sold to Joe Zorc.
Lot 138 at $5,500, SCR SIR REVOLUTION 138, Dob 3-7-2021, Reg M958619, EC Revolution 305 x HC Grid Maker 211, sold to Joe Zorc, Lemmon, South Dakota.
