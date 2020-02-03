Soreide Charolais Ranch

Wayne, Alyssa and Jon Wegner, Bowman, North Dakota



TSLN Rep: Dennis Ginkens

Date of Sale: Jan. 31, 2020

Location: At the Ranch, Bowman, North Dakota

Auctioneer: Scott Weishaar

Averages:

4 Heifers – $1,925

54 Bulls – $3,476

The weather was great for the Soreide Charolais Annual bull sale; the bulls looked great and a the bleachers were full of buyers.

Lot 9145 at $5,750, SCR SIR Bravo 9145 PLD, Dob 3-25-2019; Reg M927476 WCR SIR Bravo 6366P x SCR Miss Superman6222 P, sold to Bracket Butte Ranch, Baker, MT.

Lot 9135 at $5,500, SCR SIR Bravo 9135 PLD, Dob 3-23-3019; Reg M927471 WCR SIR Bravo 6366P x SCR MISS Stash 565 PLD, sold to Bracket Butte Ranch.

Lot 9166 at $5,250, SCR SIR Double Down 9166 PLD, Dob 3-29-2019; Reg M927610 EC Double Down 375 PLD x SCR MISS Vision 652 PLD, sold to Richard Schaeffer, Baker, MT.

Lot 916 at $4,750, SCR SIR Sovereign 916 PLD, Dob 2-28-2019; Reg M927417 Raile Sovereign J827 Y064 x SCR MISS Stash 703 PLD sold to Brian Krinke, Scranton, ND.

Top selling Heifers:

Lot 953 at $2,000 SCR MISS 953 Double Down PLD, Dob 3-11-2019 Reg F1278342l; sold to David and Malory Beery, Richey, MT.

Lot 9167 at $2,000 SCR MISS Double Down PLD, Dob 3-29-2019 Reg F127848; sold to Susan Grubl, Sturgis, SD.