Soreide Charolais Ranch Bull Power Sale

TSLN Rep: Scott Dirk



Date of Sale: Jan. 24, 2025



Location: Sale at the ranch, Bowman, ND



Auctioneer: Scott Weishaar



Averages:

52 Yearling Charolais Bulls – $5,284

9 Age Advantage Charolais Bulls – $4,861



Great day for the Soreide Family for their annual “Bull Power” Charolais sale. Jay and Susan Soreide, Zack and Joy, Kaylee, Casey and Johnny Kinsey had an excellent set of yearling and long aged bulls for this year’s sale. There was a large crowd on hand to select these bulls, making for one of their best sales ever.

Top bulls:

Lot 4155, SCR Sir Double Down 4155 Pld, Mar. 30, 2024 son of EC Double Down 375 Pld to John Weaver, Hettinger, North Dakota, for $14,000.



Lot 493, SCR Sir Buster 493 Pld, Mar. 19, 2024 son of JM Buster 107P to John Weaver for $9,000.



Lot 4230, SCR Sir Outfitter 4230 Pld, Apr. 26, 2024 son of JAB Ourfitter 861 Pld to Bracket Butte Ranch, Baker, Montana, for $8,750.



Lot 3310, SCR Sir Pandemic 3310 Pld, June 28, 2023 son of EC Pandemic 576 Pld to Tom Herr and Terry Gregory, Dickinson, North Dakota, for $8,500.



Lot 447, SCR Sir Superman 447, Mar. 12, 2024 son of SCC Superman 61Z Pld to Zorc Ranch, Lemmon, SD for $8,250.



Lot 4223, SCR Sir Outfitter 4223 Pld, Apr. 23, 2024 son of JAB Outfitter 861 Pld to Krinke Farms, Scranton, North Dakota, for $8,250.



Dejon Bakken, Lemmon, South Dakota and Matt Skjoldal, Black Horse Butte Ranch, Meadow, South Dakota, repeat Soreide Charolais bull buyers.




