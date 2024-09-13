South Dakota: $13.5 million granted to fund Game, Fish and Parks shooting range

After state lawmakers killed six different legislative efforts to fund a controversial shooting range in Meade County, South Dakota, Governor Noem transferred $13.5 million out of the Future Fund to tail up the project. Dirt work for the project has been ongoing this year, with a final completion date planned for fall of 2025.

A report on the Future Fund page of the Governor’s Office of Economic Development website reveals that Grant 1693, in the amount of $13.5 million, went to the Department of Game, Fish and Parks.

Another grant for $40,000 to the SD Chamber of Commerce and Industry was the only other item on the report.

Additionally, the South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks proposed, at the Sept. 5-6, 2024, GFP Commission meeting, to increase license, park entrance and camping fees.

Artist rendering of shooting range under construction. GFP | courtesy image image-15

Future Fund

In March, the legislature approved SB 208 , which requires the administration to produce a biennial report on the expenditures of the Future Fund.

District 28 Senator Ryan Maher from Isabel, sponsored the bill that was originally intended to restructure the formula for the Future Fund which is financed by unemployment insurance payments. When he was unable to gain enough legislative support to reduce the amount of money going into the fund, he amended the bill to call for a biannual report on the grants supported by the fund.

“Everyone who pays unemployment insurance – essentially anyone in the state who has employees – pays into the fund,” said Maher.

“It was originally designed to retrain employees who lose their jobs,” he said.

Maher said the fund was created under the George Mickelson administration because rumors swirled that a Sioux Falls pork plant might be closing and the state wanted to be prepared to help retrain those employees if needed.

The closure didn’t happen and the fund became designated for “economic development.”

Although several legislators said the fund is used sometimes for political payback, the Future Fund website says this about the fund:

“The Future Fund supports the workforce development and technical assistance programs which help train employees, retrain employees during layoffs and support business recruitment, economic development initiatives, and research and entrepreneurial activities.”

Legislature said “no” to funding the shooting range

Local ranchers who neighbor the shooting range showed up to oppose the project during the 2022 session, citing concerns about erosion, noise, heavy traffic on minor roadways, law enforcement needs and more.

While the 400 acre project itself is located in Meade County, Pennington County is likely to see more benefit from added sales tax dollars and business activity because the shooting range is closer to Rapid City (Pennington Co.) than Sturgis (Meade Co.). Opponents testified that Meade County would see added costs with little added benefits.

At that time, the SD GFP reported that the project was expected to cost a total of $12.5 million, and the agency has said that it plans to finance the project with donations.

The South Dakota Searchlight reported this week that the expected cost had grown to $20 million. While the SD GFP had at one time planned to obtain funding from the US Fish and Wildlife Service, that effort has been abandoned, reportedly because of historical artifact concerns.

District 11 Representative Chris Karr, a Sioux Falls businessman, who has served on the appropriations committee for eight years and has chaired it for four, said he and other legislators voted against GFP-supported bills asking for state funds to finance the Noem-backed shooting range.

Maher said he opposed the shooting range because the SD GFP didn’t present a business plan.

“The Game, Fish and Parks never put a plan together. How is this thing going to sustain itself? How much are you charging to enter, how much will it cost to hire people to clean the bathrooms, pick up shell casings, do the mowing? How will it tax flow, what is the burden to the South Dakota taxpayer? You have to have a plan for how this can sustain itself,” said Maher.

Karr agreed, said that when he voted against funding the shooting range, it was due in part to his concern over unforeseen ongoing expenses such as employees, maintenance, repair needs, etc.

He said that by funding the shooting range, the administration has now forced the state into obligations for these expenses in the future. “They are going to tie our hands for ongoing expenses. I think that is wrong,” said Karr.

“The bill to spend state money on the shooting range was heavily contested. They finally gave up after it lost several times in the house and senate,” he said. “We still haven’t gotten a business plan,” said Maher, who pointed out the GFP’s proposal to increase park, license, and camping fees.

The Sept. 5-6, 2024 South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks commissioner meeting agenda included an “action item” to increase fees and add a fee for nonresident park entrance licenses and fees for the sale of habitat conservation plate emblems for both vehicles and motorcycles.

The public hearing for the fee increases will be during the Oct 3, 2024 commission meeting in Huron and any rule changes will be finalized during that Oct 3-4, 2004 meeting.

The GFP seeks donations online for its project. “We expect thousands of people to visit and utilize this shooting sports complex annually from South Dakota and across the nation. With your donation to support this project, they will all see your name displayed throughout the complex. This project is a legacy project for Governor Kristi Noem, and recognition of your support will last for generations to come,” says the GFP website regarding the project.

Representative Elizabeth May, District 27, a rancher and grocery store owner, said the legislature sent a resounding “no” to the state in regard to funding the massive shooting range.

“We killed it six times. The citizens’ representatives, we went to work and killed those bills. We were working on our constituents’ behalf. First of all, it’s unconstitutional – you don’t use taxpayer money for things like that. Secondly, our citizens didn’t think it was a wise use of state taxpayer dollars. But the administration didn’t get what they wanted so they went around us. They had no authority to do that. None,” she said.

Karr agrees that the governor didn’t have the authority to spend the futures fund money on a shooting range.

“This issue came before us in the legislature and it got killed six times, there is no way they should think there is authority to fund it with taxpayer dollars,” he said. “Does it check the boxes? Does it create more skilled labor jobs, does it support business recruitment and entrepreneurial activity?”

May, who also serves on the appropriations committee, said she is frustrated with the system.

“We should have a list of priorities – of needs. Our schools need help, our roads need help. The rest of this stuff is just fluff,” she said.

“People don’t understand what politics is. Politics in the 21st century is about power and money. It’s not about doing the right thing. But until it affects ‘you’ or ‘me,’ until it is right on someone’s doorstep, they don’t realize it. It’s not that people aren’t concerned, it’s that they don’t want to deal with it. And I don’t blame them. It’s so frustrating. Politics should be about common sense, not about who has got the money,” said May.