South Dakota: 2023 Custer County Fair

(Hermosa, SD) Augus 4, 2023 — Custer County Fair Grounds, Hermosa, SD: The Custer County Fair is coming to town August 10-13. 2023! This year you can look forward to delicious food trucks, lots of vendors, 4-H & Open Exhibits, activities that anyone in the family will enjoy, live music, and the return of the Ranch Rodeo!

Each year the Custer County Fair is dedicated to an individual or couple and this year, the 2023 Custer County Fair is being dedicated to Marion & Jackie Maude. The festivities are set to begin Thursday with a free Kick-Off BBQ feed open to the public and Barnyard Olympics that the kids can participate in to help give a feel for what the rest of the weekend has in store. With the increase in showmanship exhibits, again this year, Rabbit and Poultry Showmanship will start on Thursday with the new 4-H Rocket Launch at 6pm on Thursday.

The fun continues into Friday with the goat and sheep shows starting right away in the morning with the NEW Ranch Horse Show. Enjoy your favorite fair foods from Wall Meats, Sergeant Poppers, Wild West Soda, 605 Burrito, OrBee’s Mini Donuts, Mamas Kitchen, Wolf Spices, Kona Ice and more. The all-time fun of Black Hills Paintball will be set up and available throughout the afternoon into evening starting Friday as well. Friday night holds a BBQ Dinner, the Kids Calf Scramble and Ranch Rodeo followed by live music and dancing in the dirt to Feedback.

Saturday continues the festivities with the Ranch Sort Competition, more livestock shows, Good Old Driving Days, Dutch Oven Cooking Demo, “Dunk” the Firefighters fundraiser, annual Beers & Ear’s, hosted by the American Legions, Post 303, and the favorite kid’s carnival. Be sure to come taste test the Blazin’ BBQ competition during public tasting which starts at 4:30! The night will wrap up with the NEW Cowboy/Cowgirl Triathlon at 7pm, followed by more live music by Tristan Schofield & Drive by Night.

The weekend will wrap up on Sunday starting with a free Pancake Breakfast followed by the parade. Make sure to stick around once the parade is finished, though, for the Annual Show and Shine Car Show which features 100 classic, antique, and hot rod cars!

