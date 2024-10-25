South Dakota 2024 ballot measures

Constitutional Amendment E

Title: An Amendment to the South Dakota Constitution Updating Gender References for Certain Officeholders and Persons.

Attorney General Explanation: The South Dakota Constitution became effective upon the State joining the United States in 1889. The generic male pronouns he, his, and him are used in the text of the State Constitution to reference certain officeholders or individuals.

This amendment changes the text of the State Constitution to remove the use of generic male pronouns when referencing certain officeholders or individuals. For example, when referencing the Governor, instead of saying “he shall be commander-in-chief of the armed forces of the state,” the text will be changed to read “the Governor shall be commander-in-chief of the armed forces of the state.”

The amendment makes similar changes to other references to the Governor, as well as to references to other officeholders including Lieutenant Governor, Supreme Court Justices, and Circuit Court Judges. The amendment also makes similar changes to references in the Constitution to general classes of people such as persons, electors, and public officers.

Vote “Yes” to adopt the amendment.

Vote “No” to leave the Constitution as it is.



Pro-Constitutional Amendment E

Amendment E will rightfully update the language within our State Constitution to reflect our elected and appointed officials pertaining to the office in which they hold. South Dakota has a long history of strong female representation in all three branches of government, and the Constitution should accurately reflect these esteemed members of our government. As a mother of a little girl in South Dakota, I want all young women to realize that they can grow up to do anything they set their mind to, and they too have potential to lead our State in their profession and/or politics.

I urge the South Dakota voters to vote “yes” for this amendment. Such a vote would be a show of respect for our state’s past, present, and future female leaders!

Erin Tobin, State Senator, District 21

Con – Constitutional Amendment E

Amendment E is an unnecessary change to language in our South Dakota Constitution.

The reference to “he” in our Constitution is simply a singular pronoun. The historic use of generic male pronouns in our constitution is proper style and form and clearly does not exclude or hinder women from holding public office.

While this seems like a minor change now, opening up the constitution in order to correct pronouns will not accomplish anything substantive, but will cost taxpayer dollars to reprint materials that are already

effective in their current form.

Liz May, State Representative, District 27

Constitutional Amendment F

Title: An Amendment to the South Dakota Constitution Authorizing the State to Impose a Work Requirement on Individuals Eligible for

Expanded Medicaid Benefits.

Attorney General Explanation: The Medicaid program is funded by the State and the federal government to provide medical coverage for certain low-income people who qualify for the program. ln 2022, the voters approved a Constitutional provision that expanded Medicaid eligibility for any person over age 18 and under 65 whose income is at or below 133% of the federal poverty level, plus 5% of the federal poverty level for the applicable family size.

This constitutional amendment authorizes the State to impose work requirements on any person eligible to receive benefits under the expanded Medicaid program, except for those persons who are physically or mentally disabled. The amendment does not identify any specific work requirement that may be imposed on those receiving expanded Medicaid benefits. Any work requirement proposed by the

State must be approved by the federal government prior to implementation.

Vote “Yes” to adopt the amendment.

Vote “No” to leave the Constitution as it is.



Pro – Constitutional Amendment F

Amendment F is based on the idea that social welfare programs are a hand-up for people facing tough times but should not be a way of life. Vote YES if you agree.

South Dakota has enacted Medicaid expansion, which extends Medicaid health coverage to adults below a certain income who are 18 to 65 years old and not disabled.

Amendment F would allow South Dakota to consider a work requirement for working-age, able-bodied adults who want to enroll in Medicaid expansion. Currently, we can’t encourage these folks

to seek work or training to get back on their feet, rather than stay on government programs for the long-term.

By voting YES, we can fix the current language, which prohibits South Dakota from even considering a work requirement. Our welfare programs should care for those who can’t care for themselves – the elderly, the young, and the disabled. Amendment F allows the state to require able-bodied, working-aged people who enroll in Medicaid to work or go to school, to support themselves and their families.

Our state already does this in other social programs, and we know how to do it.

Vote YES on Amendment F.

Tony Venhuizen, State Representative, District 13

Con – Constitutional Amendment F

Voters approved Medicaid expansion to provide health coverage to thousands of South Dakotans and Amendment F will take away that health coverage for some of those residents.

What Medicaid expansion means for people in the gap – those with low incomes who can’t get insurance through their jobs, and who can’t afford insurance on their own because the costs are sky-high– is that they are no longer forced to choose between medical care or rent, food, childcare, and other necessities. It also means that if they are too sick to work, they do not automatically lose access to care. I learned how easily life gets turned upside down by a lack of coverage when I was diagnosed with cancer while building a small business. I didn’t have insurance and it was a life-changing, scary

experience nobody should have to endure.

If Amendment F is approved, South Dakotans who are employed and doing all they can to support themselves, and their families, will lose healthcare coverage. We know from other states that have taken

similar approaches that some will simply get lost in a blizzard of paperwork, putting government bureaucrats between patients and their doctor. Others will have to stop working because they get sick,

risking losing coverage when they need it most.

Support working South Dakotans and Vote No on Amendment F.

Sarah Graves, Nursing Student and Volunteer with the American Cancer, Society Cancer Action Network

Constitutional Amendment G

Title: An Initiated Amendment Establishing a Right to Abortion in the State Constitution.

Attorney General Explanation: This initiated amendment establishes a constitutional right to an abortion and provides a legal framework for the regulation of abortion. This framework would override existing laws and regulations concerning abortion.

The amendment establishes that during the first trimester a pregnant woman’s decision to obtain an abortion may not be regulated nor may regulations be imposed on the carrying out of an abortion.

In the second trimester, the amendment allows the regulation of a pregnant woman’s abortion decision, and the regulation of carrying out an abortion. Any regulation of a pregnant woman’s abortion decision, or of an abortion, during the second trimester must be reasonably related to the physical health of the pregnant woman.

In the third trimester, the amendment allows the regulation or prohibition of abortion except in those cases where the abortion is necessary to preserve the life or health of the pregnant woman. Whether an abortion is necessary during the third trimester must be determined by the pregnant woman’s physician according to the physician’s medical judgment.

Judicial clarification of the amendment may be necessary. The Legislature cannot alter the provisions of a constitutional amendment.

Vote “Yes” to adopt the amendment.

Vote “No” to leave the Constitution as it is

Pro – Constitutional Amendment G

Politicians in Pierre have decreed that South Dakota women and girls who are raped must carry to term, thrown miscarriage care into utter confusion, and limited available treatment of extreme pregnancy complications. They need to butt out.

Let women and families live their lives. Let doctors and nurses practice their professions. Let freedom ring. That is what Amendment G will do.

Support Amendment G.

Nancy Turbak Berry, Chair for South Dakotas for the

Freedom Amendment

Con – Constitutional Amendment G

With Constitutional Abortion Amendment G, the devil is in the details. The wording of Amendment G is unclear and vague. So, to clear up the confusion, here’s the truth about what Amendment G

would do:

Abortion Amendment G would impose California and New York style abortion laws into our State Constitution. This is not a “moderate” or “middle-of-the-road” proposal.

A yes vote for Amendment G approves late-term abortion even after a baby is viable and can survive outside her mother’s womb. Most people oppose late term abortion up to birth. Amendment G goes too

far.

Protect babies and mothers.

Vote NO on Amendment G.

Leslie Unruh, Co-Chair of Life Defense Fund

Jon Hansen, Co-Chair of Life Defense Fund

Constitutional Amendment H

Title: An Amendment to the South Dakota Constitution Establishing Top-Two Primary Elections.

Attorney General Explanation: Currently, to appear on the general election ballot, major party candidates for the following offices must

participate in a partisan primary election: Governor, State Legislature, U.S. Senate and House of Representatives, and elected county offices. Only members of the candidate’s party may vote for that candidate unless that party has opened the primary to voters not affiliated with the party.

Minor party candidates may be chosen by primary or party convention.

Unaffiliated candidates (independents) are only required to file nominating petitions to appear on the general election ballot.

For the listed offices, this amendment requires one primary election wherein all candidates run against each other in their respective races, including major and minor party and unaffiliated candidates. A candidate may list any party next to their name on the ballot regardless of party affiliation or registration. All voters may vote for any candidate. The two candidates receiving the most votes advance to the general election. If there is more than one candidate to be elected to an office, the number of candidates advancing to the general election is twice the number to be elected.

Primary elections may be held for other offices.

The amendment may be challenged on constitutional grounds.

Fiscal Note: Open primaries would require printing additional ballots at a cost of $0.47 per ballot. The additional cost statewide to counties would currently be approximately $23,667 for each primary election. The share of the total cost for each county will vary. There is no expected cost to state government.

Vote “Yes” to adopt the amendment.

Vote “No” to leave the Constitution as it is.

Pro – Constitutional Amendment H

Vote YES on Amendment H to make sure every South Dakota voter has a voice in who leads our state, taking power from party bosses and returning it to the voters.

Amendment H creates one “South Dakota Primary.” All candidates would be on a single primary ballot, all voters would receive that

ballot and the top two vote-getters would advance to the general election. Most importantly, all voters would get to vote!

Currently, 150,000 independent or unaffiliated voters in South Dakota are excluded from taxpayer-funded primary elections.

Bottom line: Amendment H would shift power from party bosses back to the voters. It would fix an unfair system that silences the voices of 150,000 South Dakota independent voters. It would

increase voter participation in elections and make our system fairer. And it would rationalize our politics and ensure elected officials focus on what’s best for all South Dakotans.

Vote YES on Amendment H to let all voter’s vote!

Joe Kirby, Republican and Chairman of South Dakota Open

Primaries,

De Knudson, Republican and Former Sioux Falls City Councilor

Drey Samuelson, Former Chief of Staff to U.S. Senator Tim

Johnson

Con – Constitutional Amendment H

Political parties are foundational elements of self-government. Parties play a crucial role in every functional self-government around the world. They have played a critical role in the history of our country and our state. Parties of all kinds and in all places examine government and society, make choices on governmental policy, and give confidence to voters that office holders will act along those precepts. Parties choosing platforms, followed by primaries where candidates for the ballot are chosen by members who support those ideals is a founding principle of modern political debate and of self-government. Open primaries might well destroy the effectiveness of our system of government by allowing outsiders to participate in selecting candidates to run for office. This idea may well substantially weaken the ability of voters to choose office holders who truly represent their values and ideals. Both major parties in our state oppose

Amendment H. You should too.

John Wiik, SDGOP

Initiated Measure 28

Title: An Initiated Measure Prohibiting Taxes on Anything Sold for Human Consumption.

Attorney General Explanation: Currently, the State collects tax on the sale or use of certain goods, including foods and drinks. Many municipalities also collect these taxes.

This initiated measure prohibits the State from collecting sales or use tax on anything sold for human consumption. The measure eliminates these sources of revenue for the State.

Human consumption is not defined by state law. However, its common definition includes more than foods and drinks.

The measure does not prohibit the collection of sales or use tax on alcoholic beverages or prepared food. Prepared food is defined by law to include food that is sold heated or with utensils.

The measure may affect the State’s obligations under the tobacco master settlement agreement and the streamlined sales tax agreement. The master settlement agreement resulted from multi-state lawsuits against cigarette manufacturers for the public health effects of smoking. South Dakota’s annual share of the master settlement agreement is approximately $20 million. The streamlined sales

tax agreement is a multistate program designed to simplify the collection of sales and use tax for companies selling in multiple jurisdictions.

Judicial or legislative clarification of the measure will be necessary.

Fiscal Note: Beginning July 1, 2025, the State could see a reduction in sales tax revenues of $123.9 million annually from no longer taxing the sale of anything sold for human consumption, except alcoholic beverages and prepared food. Municipalities could continue to tax anything sold for human consumption.

Vote “Yes” to adopt the initiated measure.

Vote “No” to leave South Dakota law as it is.

Pro – Initiated Measure 28

According to Feeding South Dakota, the state’s largest hunger relief organization, 106,000 South Dakotans, including 1 in 6 children, are food insecure, meaning they don’t know where their next meal

is coming from.

South Dakota and Mississippi are the only states that still tax groceries at the full allowable state rate. Because families with very modest incomes must spend up to 30% of their total household income on food, whereas more affluent families need spend only 7% of theirs, this means that ordinary families are spending 400% more of their total income on food than are the wealthy. That is not fair. It is time for South Dakota to let Mississippi be the only state so unfair as this.

For 20 years the state legislature has considered removing this unfair tax, but it has failed to act. Even Governor Kristi Noem, who made repealing the sales tax on groceries a key promise in her

2022 re-election campaign, could not get this done. Clearly we the voters need to do what politicians more beholden to their donors than to us have failed to do.

Rick Weiland, Co-Founder Dakotans for Health

Con – Initiated Measure 28

IM-28 would lead to irresponsible funding cuts to essential government functions or new tax increases. It would eliminate sales taxes on MANY items other than food, cutting at least $176

million.

IM-28 would prohibit taxes on anything sold for human consumption, except alcohol and prepared food. This bad wording would eliminate taxes on tobacco (annual loss of $65 million), vaping products, CBD,

toothpaste, aspirin, toilet paper, and many other products.

If IM-28 passes, it would have the absurd result where sales taxes would remain on a rotisserie chicken, but not a pack of cigarettes.

IM-28 would prevent cities and towns from collecting sales taxes on consumable items, leaving a huge hole in local budgets.

State law says cities and towns can charge a sales tax only if it “conforms in all respects to the state tax on such items with the exception of the rate.”

Nathan Sanderson, Executive Director SD Retailers Association,

President Coalition for Responsible Taxation, Treasurer South Dakota

Against a State Income Tax

Initiated Measure 29

Title: An Initiated Measure Legalizing the Recreational Use, Possession, and Distribution of Marijuana.

Attorney General Explanation: This initiated measure allows individuals 21 years of age or older to possess, grow, ingest, and distribute marijuana or marijuana paraphernalia. Individuals may possess up to two ounces of marijuana in a form other than marijuana concentrate or other marijuana products. Individuals may possess up to six marijuana plants with no more than twelve plants per household. The

measure also places limits on the possession of other forms of marijuana and marijuana products.

Under the measure, the possession, ingestion, and distribution of marijuana and marijuana paraphernalia remains illegal for individuals under the age of 21. Driving under the influence of marijuana remains illegal.

The measure restricts where individuals may possess or consume marijuana, such as schools or where tobacco is prohibited.

The measure allows employers to restrict an employee’s use of marijuana. Property owners may also regulate the use of marijuana on their property.

The measure does not affect State laws dealing with hemp. It also does not change laws concerning the State’s medical marijuana program.

The measure legalizes marijuana-derived substances considered felony controlled substances under State law. Marijuana remains illegal under federal law.

Judicial or legislative clarification of this measure may be necessary.

Fiscal Note: The state and municipalities would collect minimal additional sales tax revenue, as the measure would not decriminalize the sale of cannabis but would decriminalize the sale of cannabis accessories. Counties could see incarceration expenses reduced by

$581,556 every year.

Vote “Yes” to adopt the initiated measure.

Vote “No” to leave South Dakota law as it is.

Pro – Initiated Measure 29

IM 29 is a simple, common-sense policy that would legalize cannabis for adults 21 and over in South Dakota. By voting yes, you can protect personal freedom, improve public health and safety, and restore the will of the people

WILL improve public health and safety. Instead of wasting time and resources on arresting people for cannabis possession, law enforcement can focus on fighting real crime in our communities. At the same time, we can replace the illicit market with licensed businesses selling products that are tested for safety.

WILL NOT increase teen drug use: Measure 29 only legalizes cannabis for adults 21 or older. Studies analyzing tens of thousands of high school students in Colorado and Washington show that teen cannabis use has not increased since those states legalized cannabis for adults in 2012.Matthew Schweich, Executive Director for South Dakotans for

Better Marijuana Laws and Quincy Hanzen, Deputy Director for

South Dakotans for Better Marijuana Laws

Con – Initiated Measure 29

IM 29 opens the door for increased crime, suicide rates, traffic fatalities, workplace injuries, reduction in workforce, mental health problems and youth use. This measure would harm South

Dakota children, families, communities. IM29 will:

*Harm children: If a drug is legal, children think it is safe and will try it. Marijuana is not safe! A research report on child abuse stated,

“Marijuana is the substance most identified as actively used by the perpetrator in child abuse and neglect related fatalities.”

*Increased addiction rates: Research shows that marijuana is a highly addictive gateway drug that increases abuse of opioids, fentanyl, alcohol, meth and other illicit drugs.

VOTE NO ON IM29!

Jim Kinyon, President, Protecting South Dakota Kids

Rhonda Milstead, Executive Director, Protecting South Dakota Kids

Travis Ismay, Concerned Citizens of South Dakota

Dr. Forrest Brady, MD and Dr. April A. Anderson, LPC, EdD

Referred Law 21

Title: A Referred Act to Provide New Statutory Requirements for Regulating Linear Transmission Facilities, to Allow Counties to Impose a Surcharge on Certain Pipeline Companies, and to Establish a Landowner Bill of Rights

Attorney General Explanation: The Act authorizes counties to impose, for any tax year in which the pipeline operator receives a tax credit, a $1.00 per foot surcharge on carbon dioxide pipelines. Revenue from the surcharge must be distributed as tax relief to each property owner in the county where the pipeline is installed. Any remaining revenue can be allocated at each county’s discretion. No other

fee may be imposed except property taxes, or fees associated with road agreements.

The Act also imposes certain requirements on carbon dioxide pipelines: pipelines must be installed to a minimum depth; each pipeline operator is responsible for damages to drain tile, and to the surface owner, caused by the pipeline; each operator is also responsible for leaks or failures of the pipeline; and any land agent acting on behalf of the pipeline must be a pipeline employee, State resident, or State licensed real estate agent. The Act also includes requirements that carbon pipeline easements be in writing, and only enforceable for a specified period of time; pipeline operators must initiate business operations within five years of the easement; and each easement is void after five years of nonuse.

Vote “Yes” to allow the Act of the Legislature to become law

Vote “No” to reject the Act of the Legislature.

Pro – Referred Law 21

VOTE YES TO KEEP THE LANDOWNER BILL OF RIGHTS.

We need Referred Law 21 to protect landowners, hold pipelines, accountable, deliver property tax relief, support our agriculture economy, and keep taxes low for all South Dakotans. If this ethanol

value-enhancing pipeline is going to get built in South Dakota, it needs to be on fair terms to our farmers and ranchers. We need Referred Law 21.

It includes the following benefits for landowners and all South Dakotans:

Tax Relief for Taxpayers/Revenue for Counties: In addition to millions in annual property taxes, 21 forces the pipeline to pay an additional dollar per year per linear foot of pipeline – half of which goes to the county and half to the landowner.

Leak Liability: Ensures pipelines pay for any damage caused by leaks.

Indemnity for Landowners: Requires carbon pipeline to indemnify landowners for liability.

Minimum Burial Depth: Requires carbon pipeline to be buried at least 4 ft deep, exceeding federal regulations of 3 ft.

Disclosure of Dispersion Models: Requires carbon pipelines to release the plume studies, so people know what happens if there is a leak.

Lifetime Drain Tile Repairs: Requires carbon pipelines to repair any damage to drain tile.

Agricultural Impact Mitigation: Requires carbon pipelines to file an ag impact mitigation plan.

Information Disclosure: Requires carbon pipelines to disclose landowner rights and protections in their documents. These are common sense laws that make our agricultural heritage more secure. Our state’s ethanol industry needs carbon pipelines to access new markets and enable the production of Sustainable Aviation Fuel that will add more value to the corn we grow.

Please vote Yes.

Walt Bones, farmer and impacted landowner

Parker, South Dakota

Con – Referred Law 21

Referred Law 21 is a special law that advantages private, for-profit, carbon dioxide pipeline companies and their foreign investors at the expense of South Dakotans.

Heavily lobbied by pipeline companies and related industries, Referred Law 21 was amended multiple times in the bargaining process and given the misleading name “Landowner Bill of Rights”.

Misleading, because no additional rights beyond those enumerated in the Constitution are endowed by this law. The ‘rights’ described are mainly provisions already guaranteed in codified law and other 2024

legislation.

Referred Law 21exempts “pipelines for the transmission of carbon dioxide” from property taxation and shields them from future tax increases and additional fees. (Sections 1 and 7)

Pipeline companies and other “transmission facilities” need only obtain a construction permit from the three Public Utilities Commissioners in Pierre to be exempted from all local zoning rules and regulations that other companies doing business in those jurisdictions must follow, including setbacks and other safety protections. (Section 6)

The meager one-dollar-per-foot surcharge pipeline companies pay to the counties is a bargain for the ability to bypass local governance. The fifty-cent portion that is shared among affected landowners is a

small comfort if land was taken without consent. Section 2 is unclear, so this could be a one-time payment.

Referred Law 21 was passed to uniquely benefit the carbon pipeline industry. It encompasses three separate subjects in the title and includes subjects not stated in the title. Article III of the South

Dakota Constitution forbids special laws and multiple subjects, so a constitutional challenge is likely.

“Economic Development” should never be blindly pursued at the expense of individual property rights and equal treatment under the law.

The Legislature got it wrong. South Dakota may be open for business, but we are not for sale.

VOTE NO on Referred Law 21

Jim Eschenbaum, SD PRLCA Chairman

