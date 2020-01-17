SD 4-H Members Compete in Livestock Judging Contest

Hunter Miller, Caleb Bratland, Hadley Stiefvater and Ella Stiefvater represented South Dakota 4-H at the 2019 North American International Livestock Exposition (NAILE) Livestock Judging Contest. Photo courtesy SDSU Extension



BROOKINGS, S.D. – South Dakota 4-H youth from Clark, Deuel and McCook counties competed in the 2019 National 4-H Livestock Judging Contest held on Nov. 19, 2019, in conjunction with the North American International Livestock Exposition (NAILE) in Louisville, Kentucky. The team placed ninth overall. Team members include Hunter Miller of Deuel County, Caleb Bratland of Clark County, and Ella and Hadley Stiefvater of McCook County. The team was coached by Carie Stiefvater and Ryan Miller helped chaperone.

The national contest brought together the top 108 individual participants from 30 states to test both their knowledge of four livestock species and their ability to defend their decisions with oral reasons. The South Dakota team qualified to compete at the national contest by placing as the top team at the South Dakota State 4-H Livestock Judging Contest held Sept. 21, 2019.

“Participation at the national contest allows the youth to enhance their critical thinking skills and provides the opportunity to measure themselves against a higher level of competition,” said John Keimig, SDSU Extension Youth Safety Field Specialist who coordinated the trip.

On the way to the contest, the South Dakota team had the opportunity to attend practice sessions and sharpen their skills before participating at the NAILE.

Funding from the Livestock Industry Trust Fund helped to offset the costs of participation for the team at the contest.

Livestock Judging Results:

Team Results: overall, ninth place; sheep and goats, third place; beef, 11th place; swine, 19th place; reasons, 15th place.

Ella Stiefvater, McCook County: overall, 23rd; sheep and goats, 19th; beef, 21st; reasons, 25th.

Hunter Miller, Deuel County: overall, 30th; sheep and goats, fourth.

Hadley Stiefvater, McCook County: overall, 32nd; swine, 36th.

Caleb Bratland, Clark County: overall, 38th; performance beef, 19th.

