South Dakota 4-H Members Participate in Western National Roundup

BROOKINGS, S.D. – Members of South Dakota 4-H attended the Western National Roundup January 8-12, 2020, in Denver, Colorado. Both 4-H and FFA members between the ages of 14 and 19 qualified for Roundup by winning their home state’s contest or being chosen as state delegates.

South Dakota 4-H members competed in consumer decision making, fashion revue, horse judging, horse presentation, horse public speaking, hippology, horse quiz bowl, livestock judging and livestock quiz bowl.

The trip was sponsored and funded in part by the 4-H Livestock Industry Trust Fund.

Consumer Decision Making team placed fifth in reasons. Hannah Frost, Minnehaha County, placed 27 overall and second in reasons; Ellisabeth Kluin, Minnehaha County, placed nineteenth overall and John Cian McMillin, Minnehaha County placed thirty-second overall.

Fashion Revue participant Cortney Olinger, Aurora County, placed third overall in the constructed outfit.

Horse Judging team placed second overall, third in halter, third in performance and fifth in reasons. Nautica Hagg, Pennington County, placed fifth in halter, seventh in performance, seventh in reasons and fourth overall. Mary-Katherine Schlichte, Pennington County, placed tenth in halter.

Horse Presentation contestant Bailey Feistner, Sanborn County, placed third overall.

Horse Public Speaking participant Grace Kock, Turner County, placed seventh overall.

Hippology team placed seventh overall, eighth in team exam and slides, seventh in team stations, third in team judging and third in team problem. Cassandra Townsend, Brown County, placed fifth overall, third in written exam and eighth in stations. Dylan Krueger, Brown County, placed seventh in judging.

Horse Quiz Bowl team placed fifth overall. Emma Eppe, Minnehaha County placed fifth overall.

Livestock Judging team thirteenth overall placed fifth in beef, twenty-fifth in goats, seventh in reasons, tenth in swine and tenth in sheep. Carter Calmus, Miner County, placed twenty-second overall and ninth in beef. Trevor Johnson, Turner County, placed fifty-fifth overall and tenth in reasons. Layne Lunstra, Turner County, placed forty-fourth overall and ninth in sheep. Logan Schlim, Miner County placed fifty-ninth overall.

Livestock Quiz Bowl team third place overall. Danika Gordon, Butte/Lawrence County, placed fortieth overall. Matea Gordon, Butte/Lawrence County placed thirty-first overall. Ella Stiefvater, McCook county placed twenty-first overall. Hadley Stiefvater, McCook County, placed eighth overall and Payton Tobin, Buffalo/Jerauld County, placed thirty-fifth overall.

–SDSU Extension