S.D. 4-H members participate in Western National Roundup

BROOKINGS, S.D. – Twenty-one South Dakota 4-H members represented the state, competing along with more than 1000 youth from more than 33 states including Alberta, Canada attended the Western National Roundup January 4-7, 2018 in Denver, Colorado.

The trip from South Dakota to Denver was sponsored and funded by the Livestock Industry 4-H Trust Fund.

South Dakota 4-Hers who competed include the following:

Livestock Judging Team Members: Sawyer Naasz, Brule County; Hunter Miller, Deuel County; Jadee Mattheis, Hutchinson County and Mitchell Vander Wal, Spink County; the team was coached by Amber Erickson and John Keimig.

Horse Judging Team Members: Cassandra Townsend, Brown County; Adrianne Schaunaman, Brown County; Callie Mueller, Codington County and Jessica Mueller, Minnehaha County; the team was coached by Mysty Schaunaman.

Hippology Team Members: Dani Holm, Minnehaha; Hannah Buchmann, Minnehaha County; Jami Bergeson, McCook County and Samantha Bergeson, McCook County; the team was coached by Melissa Ullerich.

Recommended Stories For You

Horse Bowl Team Members: Blayne Martinez, Hutchinson County; Hunter Haberman, Hutchinson County; Justin Edelman, Hutchinson County and Lexy Leischner, Hutchinson County; the team was coached by Jill Haberman.

Horse Demonstration: Sarah Vos, Pennington County and she was coached by Dallas Vos.

Consumer Decision Making Team Members: Bridger Gordon, Butte/Lawrence County; Danika Gordon, Butte/Lawrence County; Collin Hockenbary, Butte/Lawrence County and Layla Hockenbary, Butte/Lawrence County; the team was coached by Jamie Hockenbary.

More about Western National Roundup

The Conference, now in its 98th year, is held annually in early January, coinciding with the National Western Stock Show. This year's theme of "Unmask the Superhero in YOU" is aimed at helping participants gain confidence to help them create unique experiences for both themselves and others and thrive in their self-defined future through 4-H and FFA.

Both 4-H and FFA members between the ages of 14 and 19 have the opportunity to qualify for Roundup by winning their home state's contest or being chosen as a state delegate. The competitions held at Western National Roundup include horse and livestock judging, livestock quiz bowl, hippology, horse demonstrations and public speaking, parliamentary procedure, family consumer sciences presentations, skill-a-thon, and bowl, consumer decision making, public speaking prepared and impromptu, parliamentary procedure, and meats identification.

Workshops are offered throughout the week which provide a learning experience for the youth exposing them to topics ranging from fitness and nutrition, to communication and team building, to dance and leadership development. Youth participants develop a mastery of their respective subject matters, but more importantly, gain life-long skills. Such skills as public speaking, professionalism, and good sportsmanship along with the memories and new friendships will outlast the trophies and ribbons that were won.

For further information about Western National Roundup and full results for each contest, please see the main conference website at http://www.westernnationalroundup.org/.

2018 Western National Roundup Results

Livestock Judging Team Members: Sawyer Naasz, Brule County; Hunter Miller, Deuel County; Jadee Mattheis, Hutchinson County; Mitchell Vander Wal, Spink County

Overall Individual

Hunter Miller – 14th

Mitchell Vander Wal – 39th

Jadee Mattheis – 43rd

Sawyer Naasz – 56th

Beef Individual

Mitchell VanderWal – 13th

Sawyer Naasz – 21st

Hunter Miller – 47th

Jadee Mattheis – 50th

Goats Individual

Hunter Miller – 15th

Sawyer Naasz – 19th

Jadee Mattheis – 48th

Mitchell Vander Wal – 67th

Sheep Individuals

Hunter Miller – 6th

Jadee Mattheis – 45th

Sawyer Naasz – 68th

Mitchell Vander Wal – 96th

Swine Individuals

Hunter Miller, 18th

Mitchell Vander Wal – 30th

Jadee Mattheis – 40th

Sawyer Naasz – 88th

Reasons Individuals

Jadee Mattheis – 39th

Hunter Miller – 40th

Mitchell Vander Wal – 45th

Sawyer Naasz – 46th

Team Results

Overall – 10th

Beef – 9th

Goats – 6th

Sheep – 11th

Swine – 8th

Reasons – 15th

Horse Classic

Horse Classic High Point State – 5th

Horse Judging – Onlytop 20 Individuals Recognized in Awards

Team Members: Cassandra Townsend, Brown County; Adrianne Schaunaman, Brown County; Callie Mueller, Codington County; Jessica Mueller, Minnehaha County

Overall Individual

Cassandra Townsend – 12th

Adrianne Schaunaman – 14th

Callie Mueller – 15th

Individual Halter

Cassandra Townsend – 12th

Callie Mueller – 18th

Individual Performance

Adrianne Schaunaman – 8th

Cassandra Townsend – 11th

Callie Mueller – 17th

Individual Reasons

Cassandra Townsend – 16th

Adrianne Schaunaman – 18th

Team Results

Overall – 4th

Halter – 6th

Performance – 3rd

Reasons – 5th

HippologyTeam Members: (Only top 10 Individuals Recognized in Awards)

Dani Holm, Minnehaha; Hannah Buchmann, Minnehaha County; Jami Bergeson, McCook County; Samantha Bergeson, McCook County

Judging

Samantha Bergeson – 8th

Jami Bergeson – 11th – Tied for 9th

Teams

Overall – 9th

Team Exam/Slides – 7th

Team Stations – 9th

Team Judging – 4th

Team Problem – 10th

Horse Bowl Team Members: Blayne Martinez, Hutchinson County; Hunter Haberman, Hutchinson County; Justin Edelman, Hutchinson County; Lexy Leischner, Hutchinson County

Individual

Hunter Haberman, Hutchinson County – 11th – Tied for 10th

Team

Overall – 4th

Horse Demonstration

Sarah Vos, Pennington County – 2nd

Consumer Decision Making Team Members: Bridger Gordon, Butte/Lawrence County; Danika Gordon, Butte/Lawrence County; Collin Hockenbary, Butte/Lawrence County; Layla Hockenbary, Butte/Lawrence County

Overall Individual

Collin Hockenbary – 20th

Bridger Gordon – 22nd

Danika Gordon – 24th

Layla Hockenbary- 29th

Individual Class Placing

Collin Hockenbary – 20th

Bridger Gordon – 21st

Danika Gordon – 25th

Layla Hockenbary – 28th

Individual Reasons –

Danika Gordon – 15th

Bridger Gordon – 16th

Collin Hockenbary – 19th

Layla Hockenbary – 30th

Teams

Overall – 8th

Class Placings – 7th

Reasons – 6th

Group Think – 6th

More about South Dakota 4-H

SDSU Extension's 4-H Youth Development Program is a partnership of federal (USDA), state (Land Grant University), and county resources through youth outreach activities of SDSU Extension. Youth learn and experience Leadership, Health and Wellness, Science and Ag-Vocacy through a network of professional staff and volunteers reaching more than 9,000 enrolled members with yearly programming efforts to an additional 35,000 youth participants.

To learn more, contact your local SDSU Extension 4-H Youth Program Advisor. A complete listing can be found at http://www.iGrow.org under Field Staff icon.

–SDSU Extension