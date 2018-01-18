S.D. 4-H members participate in Western National Roundup
January 18, 2018
BROOKINGS, S.D. – Twenty-one South Dakota 4-H members represented the state, competing along with more than 1000 youth from more than 33 states including Alberta, Canada attended the Western National Roundup January 4-7, 2018 in Denver, Colorado.
The trip from South Dakota to Denver was sponsored and funded by the Livestock Industry 4-H Trust Fund.
South Dakota 4-Hers who competed include the following:
Livestock Judging Team Members: Sawyer Naasz, Brule County; Hunter Miller, Deuel County; Jadee Mattheis, Hutchinson County and Mitchell Vander Wal, Spink County; the team was coached by Amber Erickson and John Keimig.
Horse Judging Team Members: Cassandra Townsend, Brown County; Adrianne Schaunaman, Brown County; Callie Mueller, Codington County and Jessica Mueller, Minnehaha County; the team was coached by Mysty Schaunaman.
Hippology Team Members: Dani Holm, Minnehaha; Hannah Buchmann, Minnehaha County; Jami Bergeson, McCook County and Samantha Bergeson, McCook County; the team was coached by Melissa Ullerich.
Horse Bowl Team Members: Blayne Martinez, Hutchinson County; Hunter Haberman, Hutchinson County; Justin Edelman, Hutchinson County and Lexy Leischner, Hutchinson County; the team was coached by Jill Haberman.
Horse Demonstration: Sarah Vos, Pennington County and she was coached by Dallas Vos.
Consumer Decision Making Team Members: Bridger Gordon, Butte/Lawrence County; Danika Gordon, Butte/Lawrence County; Collin Hockenbary, Butte/Lawrence County and Layla Hockenbary, Butte/Lawrence County; the team was coached by Jamie Hockenbary.
More about Western National Roundup
The Conference, now in its 98th year, is held annually in early January, coinciding with the National Western Stock Show. This year's theme of "Unmask the Superhero in YOU" is aimed at helping participants gain confidence to help them create unique experiences for both themselves and others and thrive in their self-defined future through 4-H and FFA.
Both 4-H and FFA members between the ages of 14 and 19 have the opportunity to qualify for Roundup by winning their home state's contest or being chosen as a state delegate. The competitions held at Western National Roundup include horse and livestock judging, livestock quiz bowl, hippology, horse demonstrations and public speaking, parliamentary procedure, family consumer sciences presentations, skill-a-thon, and bowl, consumer decision making, public speaking prepared and impromptu, parliamentary procedure, and meats identification.
Workshops are offered throughout the week which provide a learning experience for the youth exposing them to topics ranging from fitness and nutrition, to communication and team building, to dance and leadership development. Youth participants develop a mastery of their respective subject matters, but more importantly, gain life-long skills. Such skills as public speaking, professionalism, and good sportsmanship along with the memories and new friendships will outlast the trophies and ribbons that were won.
For further information about Western National Roundup and full results for each contest, please see the main conference website at http://www.westernnationalroundup.org/.
2018 Western National Roundup Results
Livestock Judging Team Members: Sawyer Naasz, Brule County; Hunter Miller, Deuel County; Jadee Mattheis, Hutchinson County; Mitchell Vander Wal, Spink County
Overall Individual
Hunter Miller – 14th
Mitchell Vander Wal – 39th
Jadee Mattheis – 43rd
Sawyer Naasz – 56th
Beef Individual
Mitchell VanderWal – 13th
Sawyer Naasz – 21st
Hunter Miller – 47th
Jadee Mattheis – 50th
Goats Individual
Hunter Miller – 15th
Sawyer Naasz – 19th
Jadee Mattheis – 48th
Mitchell Vander Wal – 67th
Sheep Individuals
Hunter Miller – 6th
Jadee Mattheis – 45th
Sawyer Naasz – 68th
Mitchell Vander Wal – 96th
Swine Individuals
Hunter Miller, 18th
Mitchell Vander Wal – 30th
Jadee Mattheis – 40th
Sawyer Naasz – 88th
Reasons Individuals
Jadee Mattheis – 39th
Hunter Miller – 40th
Mitchell Vander Wal – 45th
Sawyer Naasz – 46th
Team Results
Overall – 10th
Beef – 9th
Goats – 6th
Sheep – 11th
Swine – 8th
Reasons – 15th
Horse Classic
Horse Classic High Point State – 5th
Horse Judging – Onlytop 20 Individuals Recognized in Awards
Team Members: Cassandra Townsend, Brown County; Adrianne Schaunaman, Brown County; Callie Mueller, Codington County; Jessica Mueller, Minnehaha County
Overall Individual
Cassandra Townsend – 12th
Adrianne Schaunaman – 14th
Callie Mueller – 15th
Individual Halter
Cassandra Townsend – 12th
Callie Mueller – 18th
Individual Performance
Adrianne Schaunaman – 8th
Cassandra Townsend – 11th
Callie Mueller – 17th
Individual Reasons
Cassandra Townsend – 16th
Adrianne Schaunaman – 18th
Team Results
Overall – 4th
Halter – 6th
Performance – 3rd
Reasons – 5th
HippologyTeam Members: (Only top 10 Individuals Recognized in Awards)
Dani Holm, Minnehaha; Hannah Buchmann, Minnehaha County; Jami Bergeson, McCook County; Samantha Bergeson, McCook County
Judging
Samantha Bergeson – 8th
Jami Bergeson – 11th – Tied for 9th
Teams
Overall – 9th
Team Exam/Slides – 7th
Team Stations – 9th
Team Judging – 4th
Team Problem – 10th
Horse Bowl Team Members: Blayne Martinez, Hutchinson County; Hunter Haberman, Hutchinson County; Justin Edelman, Hutchinson County; Lexy Leischner, Hutchinson County
Individual
Hunter Haberman, Hutchinson County – 11th – Tied for 10th
Team
Overall – 4th
Horse Demonstration
Sarah Vos, Pennington County – 2nd
Consumer Decision Making Team Members: Bridger Gordon, Butte/Lawrence County; Danika Gordon, Butte/Lawrence County; Collin Hockenbary, Butte/Lawrence County; Layla Hockenbary, Butte/Lawrence County
Overall Individual
Collin Hockenbary – 20th
Bridger Gordon – 22nd
Danika Gordon – 24th
Layla Hockenbary- 29th
Individual Class Placing
Collin Hockenbary – 20th
Bridger Gordon – 21st
Danika Gordon – 25th
Layla Hockenbary – 28th
Individual Reasons –
Danika Gordon – 15th
Bridger Gordon – 16th
Collin Hockenbary – 19th
Layla Hockenbary – 30th
Teams
Overall – 8th
Class Placings – 7th
Reasons – 6th
Group Think – 6th
More about South Dakota 4-H
SDSU Extension's 4-H Youth Development Program is a partnership of federal (USDA), state (Land Grant University), and county resources through youth outreach activities of SDSU Extension. Youth learn and experience Leadership, Health and Wellness, Science and Ag-Vocacy through a network of professional staff and volunteers reaching more than 9,000 enrolled members with yearly programming efforts to an additional 35,000 youth participants.
To learn more, contact your local SDSU Extension 4-H Youth Program Advisor. A complete listing can be found at http://www.iGrow.org under Field Staff icon.
–SDSU Extension