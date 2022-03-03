South Dakota 4-H Youth Participate in Western National Roundup
Brookings, S.D. – South Dakota 4-H had 25 youth participate in nine different events at the Western National Roundup held in Denver, Colorado January 5-9, 2022.
The 4-H Livestock Industry Trust Fund sponsored the trip for livestock judging, livestock quiz bowl, horse judging, horse quiz bowl, hippology, horse demonstration, and horse public speaking participants. In addition to the livestock event, South Dakota 4-H also had participants compete in the FCS Skill-A-Ton and Fashion Revue contest. Youth were selected from competing in the various South Dakota 4-H Youth-In-Action State Events.
South Dakota 4-H participants represented the state well at the Western National Roundup placing in the top 10 individuals in most events.
The FCS Skill-A-Thon team placed 2nd overall, with team member Ashley Tieszen from Turner County placing 5th overall.
The horse judging team placed 7th overall and the hippology team placed 5th overall, with team member Nicole Kraft of Butte/Lawrence County placing 5th overall individually and Reese McKenna of Butte/Lawrence County placing 9th as a judging contest individual. Both the horse quiz bowl and the livestock quiz bowl teams placed 6th overall. The general livestock judging team placed 7th overall.
In horse presentations, Kacy Goehring of Hutchinson County placed 4th and in horse public speaking, Bailey Feistner of Sanborn County placed 3rd.
“Western National Roundup was a great opportunity to experience the 4-H contests at a higher level than the state fair,” said William Karel of Grant County. “I was happy to finally get to experience the trip, and I met a bunch of new 4-H friends.”
South Dakota 4-H members who participated include Payton Beare, Hand County; Quinton Berg, Hanson County; Ryan Blagg, McCook County; Rachel Boyd, Hamlin County; Maddie Collins, Pennington County, Kenidey Effling, Hyde County; Emma Eppe, Minnehaha County; Bennett Gordon, Butte/Lawrence County; Bailey Fairbanks, Tripp County; Allison Fischer, Codington County; Baliey Feistner, Sanborn County; Kacy Goehring, Hutchinson County; Callie Hammerstorm, Turner County; William Karels, Grant County; Abigail Kolousek, Buffalo/Jerauld County; Nicole Kraft, Butte/Lawrence County; Patrick Kralicek, Yankton County; Brenna Leitner, Butte/Lawrence County; Reese McKenna, Butte/Lawrence County; Keeleigh Reis-Elwood, Lyman County; Kara Roshone, Turner County; Jessemy Sharp, Brown County; Ella Stiefvater, McCook County; Ashely Tieszen, Turner County; and Delaney Zoss, Sanborn County.
Coaches included Heidi Berg, Hanson County; Danielle Eppe, Minnehaha County; Jennifer Feistner, Sanborn County; Deanna Gall, Hutchinson & Turner Counties; Kristi Goehring, Hutchinson County; Heather Heying, Tripp County; Heidi Roshone, Turner County; Carie Stiefvater, McCook County; and Steve Zoss, Sanborn County.
2022 Western National Roundup Results:
FCS Skill-A-Thon:
Team Placing:
Overall Team – 2nd
Life Skills Assessment – 3rd
Individual Placings:
Ashley Tieszen, Turner County – 5th Overall
Fashion Revue:
Individual Placing:
Kara Roshone, Turner County – 11th Overall – Constructed Outfit
Horse Judging:
Team Placings:
Overall Team – 7th
Team Halter – 6th
Team Performance – 8th
Team Reasons – 7th
Individual Placings:
Delaney Zoss, Sanborn County
17th – Overall Individual
14th – Individual Halter
18th – Individual Reasons
Keeleigh Reis-Elwood, Lyman County
18th – Individual Halter
20th – Individual Reasons
Abigail Kolousek, Buffalo/Jerauld County
20th – Individual Halter
Horse Presentation:
Individual Placing:
Kacy Goehring, Hutchinson County – 4th Individual
Horse Public Speaking:
Individual Placing:
Bailey Feistner, Sanborn County – 3rd Individual
Hippology:
Team Placings:
Overall Team – 5th
Team Exam/Slides – 4th
Team Station – 8th
Team Judging – 1st
Team Problem – 7th
Individual Placings:
Nicole Kraft, Butte/Lawrence County
5th – Overall Individual
8th – Written Exam/Slides Individual
9th – Stations Individual
7th – Judging Contest Individual
Reese McKenna, Butte/Lawrence County
9th – Judging Contest Individual
Horse Quiz Bowl:
Team – 6th Overall
Livestock Judging:
Team Placing:
Overall Team – 7th
Team Cattle – 8th
Team Goats – 7th
Team Reasons – 10th
Team Sheep – 8th
Team Swine – 13th
Individual Placings:
Ella Steifvater, McCook County
13th – Overall Individual
12th – Individual Cattle
28th – Individual Goats
22nd – Individual Reasons
10th – Individual Sheep
38th – Individual Swine
Kenidey Effling, Hyde County
15th – Overall Individual
18th – Individual Cattle
31st – Individual Goats
50th – Individual Reasons
48th – Individual Sheep
22nd – Individual Swine
Bennett Gordon, Butte/Lawrence County
46th – Overall Individual
51st – Individual Cattle
18th – Individual Goats
37th – Individual Reasons
18th – Individual Sheep
56th – Individual Swine
Livestock Quiz Bowl:
Team – 6th Overall
For more information, contact Amanda Stade, SDSU Extension State 4-H Events Management Coordinator, at Amanda.Stade@sdstate.edu or (605) 688-4167.
–SDSU Extension
