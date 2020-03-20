South Dakota Agriculturists Help Celebrate National FFA Week

BROOKINGS, S.D.– National FFA Week took place February 22-29, 2020. During this week FFA members and agriculturalists celebrate and educate others on the agricultural industry while also participating in numerous service projects in their community.

During this week, the South Dakota FFA State Officers were joined by Kourtney Lehman, the National FFA Secretary, for a two-day journey to travel around eastern South Dakota to partake in numerous chapter activities. They started their journey at KSFY news station in Sioux Falls where they did a TV interview, then went to the Freeman school to host workshops for students, then to Scotland where Menno, Bon Homme, Parkston, and Scotland FFA members were all present to partake in workshops and farm olympics. After that the State FFA Officer team and Kourtney jumped back on the road to head to Milbank where they participated in their teacher and supporters breakfast, middle and high school assembly, and had the opportunity to visit Valley Queen and John Deere. After that, the State FFA Officers and National Officer, Kourtney, stopped at the Deuel school where they hosted a few more workshops for students to partake in. A few of the workshops that Kourtney helped facilitate were about setting goals, identifying roadblocks, finding confidence to reach those goals and what FFA has taught/provided students.

FFA members from across the state hosted a wide variety of events for their community members and fellow students at their schools to participate in. Some of these events include petting zoos, service projects, making breakfast for the staff at their schools, coloring contests, talking to elementary students about agriculture and farm safety, and so much more. This week has been a week for FFA members and agriculturalists to celebrate the National FFA organization as well as the agricultural industry.

–SD FFA