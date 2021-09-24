 South Dakota Angus Tour | TSLN.com
South Dakota Angus Tour

Sept. 20-21, 2021

The South Dakota Angus Association hosted a tour Sept. 20-21, 2021.

Monday tour stops included: Mogck and Sons (guests LaGrand and Roth), Moke Angus (Assmus), Lau Angus, Koupal Angus, Varilek Angus (Pfaff), Mohnen Angus.

Tuesday tour stops: Blacktop Farms, Moore Angus, Callies Angus, Bruns Angus, JK Angus (Buseman, Carter), Custom Genetic Solutions, Rock Creek Livestock/Embryonics (Mogck Angus and Red Rock Cattle).

JK Angus, Jeff and Susan Kapperman were selected as SD Angus Breeders of the year at the annual meeting.

