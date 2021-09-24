South Dakota Angus Tour
Sept. 20-21, 2021
The South Dakota Angus Association hosted a tour Sept. 20-21, 2021.
Monday tour stops included: Mogck and Sons (guests LaGrand and Roth), Moke Angus (Assmus), Lau Angus, Koupal Angus, Varilek Angus (Pfaff), Mohnen Angus.
Tuesday tour stops: Blacktop Farms, Moore Angus, Callies Angus, Bruns Angus, JK Angus (Buseman, Carter), Custom Genetic Solutions, Rock Creek Livestock/Embryonics (Mogck Angus and Red Rock Cattle).
JK Angus, Jeff and Susan Kapperman were selected as SD Angus Breeders of the year at the annual meeting.
Montana Angus Tour
The Montana Angus Tour was September 21-23, 2021 in the northern part of the state.