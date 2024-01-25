South Dakota: Attorney General, SD News Media Association Release Updated Open Meeting Laws Guide

PIERRE, S.D. – An updated guide explaining South Dakota’s Open Meeting Laws has been released by South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley and the South Dakota NewsMedia Association (SDNA).

The guide, released for the first time since 2017, is designed to better explain the state’s meeting laws to both media outlets and local government agencies.

“This publication is designed to be a guide for both the media and government officials,” said Attorney General Jackley. “We appreciate the chance to partner with the South Dakota NewsMedia Association on this effort, which ultimately helps the public.”

The South Dakota NewsMedia, formerly known at the South Dakota Newspaper Association, represents the state’s newspapers and various digital news outlets across South Dakota. The guide has been sent to journalists at more than 100 newspapers and digital news outlets that are members of the SDNA. The guide is also being made available to local governments.

“South Dakota’s open meetings laws are fundamental to good, transparent government and civic engagement, and this updated reference guide will be a useful tool to ensure those principles are maintained,” said SDNA Executive Director David Bordewyk. “This guide provides the information needed to make sure potential disputes about the state’s open meeting laws can be resolved before there is a problem.”

The guide can be found at the Attorney General’s website at: https://atg.sd.gov/docs/January%2017%202024%20OMC%20brochure.pdf and the South Dakota NewsMedia Association’s website at: https://www.sdna.com/about .

