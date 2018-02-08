 South Dakota Beef Bucks presents scholarship to Prangley | TSLN.com

Beef Bucks, Inc, based in De Smet, SD, presented their third scholarship for the 2017-2018 academic year. This scholarship was presented to Ashton Prangley of Plankinton, South Dakota, who is attending Mitchell Technical Institute, majoring in Animal Science and Ag Business. Pictured is Nancy Montross, Beef Bucks Exec. Sec., Ashton, and the MTI Animal Science Instructor, Dr. Lori Repenning. Photo courtesy South Dakota Beef Bucks