South Dakota Beef Industry Council Board Meeting – March 8
| PIERRE, SD – The South Dakota Beef Industry Council (SDBIC) Quarterly Board Meeting is scheduled for Wednesday, March 8th, 2023 at the Ramkota River Center in Pierre, SD. Full Board of Directors Meeting will begin at 11:00 am CST.
The SDBIC meeting provides a valuable opportunity for beef producers to network with their peers in understanding the Beef Checkoff. All beef producers are invited to attend. Please RSVP to Jodie Anderson at janderson@sdbeef.org or call the SDBIC office at (605) 224-4722 if you plan to attend so meal arrangements can be made.Visit http://www.sdbeef.org to learn more about the South Dakota Beef Industry Council and the state’s Beef Checkoff program or visit http://www.beefboard.org to learn more about national efforts.
–South Dakota Beef Industry Council
News