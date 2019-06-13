South Dakota Beef Industry Council Brings Beef Cup Back to Expedition League Baseball

PIERRE, SD – The Expedition Baseball League and the South Dakota Beef Industry Council (SDBIC) are joining forces again this season as they bring the BEEF CUP back to three area markets in the elite summer collegiate baseball league. Beef will be highlighted as a premiere protein and information shared on beef’s role in a healthful and active lifestyle as well as its South Dakota impact.

“The Expedition League is excited to partner with the SDBIC again in 2019. Our 2018 partnership was a huge success!” states Steve Wagner, President of the Expedition League, Inc. “Our great fans in Spearfish, Pierre, and Aberdeen loved the head-to-head Beef Cup games. The food offerings and great game day fan experience during these games were a big hit and we are thrilled about this valuable partnership with the SDBIC.”

Teams will compete for bragging rights as they strive to clinch the “Beef Cup”. Spectators at the events will interact in various beef related games and trivia contests highlighting benefits associated with high-quality protein like beef. These “Beef Cup” contenders will all host a beef night at one home game throughout the summer. Teams included are the Pierre Trappers, the Hub City Hotshots of Aberdeen, and the Spearfish Sasquatch. The beef night baseball games began on June 1, 2019 in Aberdeen, SD, and will continue June 14, 2019 in Pierre, SD, and July 20, 2019 in Spearfish, SD. Be sure to check out a beef night near you!

“Events like this are a great way to keep beef front and center at the community level. They let us engage with consumers, provide beef facts and answer their questions,” states Eric Sumption, President of the SDBIC. “It’s a great way to promote beef.”

For more information about these beef night games and the partnership follow the SDBIC on Facebook or visit http://www.sdbeef.or.

–South Dakota Beef Industry Council