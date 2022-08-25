South Dakota Beef Industry Council to Hold Annual Board Meeting.

PIERRE, SD – Directors and staff of the South Dakota Beef Industry Council (SDBIC) will gather at Drifters Conference Center in Ft. Pierre, South Dakota on Wednesday, September 7, 2022. Nominating committee will begin at 7:30 A.M with full board of directors meeting to follow at 10:00 A.M.

This meeting provides a valuable opportunity for beef producers to network with their peers in understanding the Beef Checkoff. All beef producers are invited to attend. Please RSVP to Suzy Geppert at sgeppert@sdbeef.org or call the SDBIC office at (605) 224-4722 if you plan to attend so that meal arrangements can be made.

Visit http://www.sdbeef.org to learn more about the South Dakota Beef Industry Council and the state’s Beef Checkoff program or visit http://www.beefboard.org to learn more about national efforts.

–South Dakota Beef Industry Council