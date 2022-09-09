South Dakota: Beef Is Back At The 2022 Sanford International

Pierre, SD –BEEF is headed back to the 2022 Sanford International PGA Tournament of Champions for the fifth year as the South Dakota Beef Industry Council (SDBIC), through the Beef Checkoff, headlines BEEF as the official protein of the event. This year’s tournament will take place in Sioux Falls, South Dakota September 13 – 18, 2022 at the Minnehaha Country Club with golf enthusiast from all over the world in attendance.

Beef will be highlighted as the premier protein of the tournament at “The Ranch” located in the 1st, 2nd, 17th, and 18th viewing area. This destination oasis will offer attendees an opportunity to sit back and relax as they learn about beef’s story from pasture-to-plate while watching one of America’s favorite past times. While at the “The Ranch” onlookers will have the chance to try the 2022 signature smoked brisket sandwich – The Barn Burner. “Our farmers and ranchers appreciate our beef consumer and their continued support of our product”, states SDBIC Executive Director, Suzy Geppert. “We want consumers to know we care about the protein we are producing for their families and thank them for continuing to choose BEEF.”

South Dakota Beef will be working alongside Fireplace Professional/BBQ Heaven and Dakota Butcher in serving prime rib sandwiches throughout the Pro-Am tournament on Wednesday and Thursday with the South Dakota Junior Beef Ambassadors joining in to serve sandwiches in the military and first responders’ tent on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

New to this year’s Sanford International PGA Tournament of Champions is the Beef BBQ Contest of Champions. The Contest of Champions will take place on Saturday, September 17, 2022 at 6:00 p.m. at the Minnehaha Country Club Driving Range Area. This event has Food Network celebrity Chef, Justin Warner, in attendance. Geppert says this new event should provide a lot of fun and excitement to the venue. “BBQ continues to be one of America’s favorite pastimes and we decided to bring some of our state’s champion BBQ locations and Chef’s to the table. We have representation from across the state as these BBQs prepare to wow you with some championship style Beef Brisket! We will also be moving the event to the driving range as we partner with the tournament, Fireplace Professionals and Dakota Butcher in making this one of the social highlights of the tournament.” Celebrity Chef and Team Beef SD Chef, Justin Warner will be hosting the event with ranchers, media partners, BBQ experts, and special guests judging the event and the band “Good Road” setting the stage for a good time!

Are you interested in joining in on the fun? Stop by and place your vote as we will also be choosing the People’s Choice award! BEEF is where its at on Saturday, September 17, 2022 at the Minnehaha Country Club driving range with an approximate 6:00 p.m. start.

“South Dakota Beef Industry Council has been an incredible supporter of the Sanford International since our inception in 2018,” states Josh Brewster, Tournament Director/Pro Links Sports. “Each year “The Ranch” is our best on-site attraction at the tournament. 2022 is set to be our best year yet and we are excited for the people of Sioux Falls and this region to experience the tournament and see all of the great things that the SDBIC is doing for this region”.

As you spectate during the 2022 Sanford International Tournament of Champions, keep your eye out for our Beef Caddies that will be assisting pro’s during the Pro-Am tournament on September 14, 2022.

These Beef Caddies include:

Nick Ellerbroek – Sioux Falls, SD

Jennings Pazour – Pukwana, SD

Evan Ries – Watertown, SD

The South Dakota Beef Industry Council works on behalf of South Dakota beef producers through the $1 Beef Checkoff program.

–South Dakota Beef Industry Council