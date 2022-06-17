South Dakota Beef Welcomes 2022-2023 Jr. Beef Ambassadors

PIERRE, SD- The South Dakota Beef Industry Council (SDBIC) begins year three of the Junior Beef Ambassador program, a program giving area youth, ages 5 to 18, the opportunity to share their beef story.

The 2022/2023 program has 51 Junior Beef Ambassadors from across South Dakota. They will be assisting with various SDBIC promotion events and sharing photos and videos highlighting their ranch and what they do as South Dakota beef farmers and ranchers for consumer promotions on social media. They will also be sharing delicious beef recipes for everyone to try!

“Our youth are the future of the beef industry, and the South Dakota Junior Beef Ambassador program is giving these kids the platform to tell their beef story.” states Jr Beef Ambassador coordinator, Riley Zoss-Littau. “We are excited to have several 2021/2022 Jr Beef Ambassadors back, as well as many new ones joining this year!”

The 2022/2023 Junior Beef Ambassadors are: Kolt Johnson, Elliot Johnson, Jennings Pazour, Baylor Pazour, Hank Pazour, Shelbie Brehm, Cambree Holt, Fidelia Rasmussen, Carissa Scheel, Kaycee Scheel, Teagen Scheel, Hudson Fouberg, Ramsey Fouberg, Jersey Lucas, Hadley Haneke, Madilyn Wulf, Cally Faulhaber, Taylor Harriman, Barrett Butzer, Kacy Goehring, Elle Goehring, Ladd Pazour, Ned Pazour, Rett Blume, Jayna Blume, Josie Hamiel, Kamden Hamiel, Reed Scott, Alyssa Scott, Emmalee Scott, Lexi Osterman, Bailey Gjernes, Kaylin Gjernes, Sophie Jahraus, Isaiah Jahraus, Jeremiah Jahraus, Ellie Jahraus, Charles Barber, Zoey Barber, Koyle King, Cashley King, Karlie Stiefvater, Mauer Jones, Mercedes Jones, Shannon Gebhart, Ashley Gebhart, Kyle Gebhart, Katelyn Gebhart, Scarlett Radke, Thorn Radke and Josephine Tish.

These beef ambassadors come to the SDBIC program from across the state of South Dakota.

SD Jr Beef Ambassadors attended the annual Jr Beef Training Day in Pierre, SD on June 8, 2022.Back (l-r)– Barrett Butzer, Ellie Jahraus, Taylor Harriman, Jersey Lucas, Cally Faulhaber, Jeremiah JahrausMiddle - Sophie Jahraus, Baylor Pazour, Rett Blume, Jennings Pazour, Sophie Jahraus, Fidelia Rasmussen, Jayna Blume & SD Jr Beef Coordinator Riley Zoss – LittauFront– Hadley Haneke, Charles Barber, Zoey BarberSDBIC

Courtesy photo

Junior Beef Ambassadors received beef educational training in collaboration with SDBIC staff on June 8, 2022 in Pierre, South Dakota to create ideas to help tell their beef story and give them the opportunity to interact with consumers and help promote beef in their local communities and throughout the state of South Dakota.

Follow along all summer as we highlight and recognize these young leaders as they share their great beef stories throughout the year.

The South Dakota Beef Industry Council works on behalf of South Dakota beef producers through the $1 Beef Checkoff program.

For more information on Beef Checkoff and statewide efforts visit http://www.sdbeef.org and http://www.MyBeefCheckoff.com or contact Suzy Geppert at sgeppert@sdbeef.org .

–South Dakota Beef Industry Council