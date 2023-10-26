South Dakota: Belle Fourche FFA Hosts Annual Rushmore Leadership Retreat

Belle Fourche — On Friday Oct. 20, 2023, the Belle Fourche FFA Chapter hosted its annual Rushmore Leadership Retreat Leadership Development Event. 14 chapters participated in 11 different events. Belle Fourche had 29 members participate in 8 of those events. Results are as follows:

Ag Communications 1st – Team Members: Alexis Hogan, Alexis Anderson, Atlee Olson, Kora Knapp

Ag Sales 1st – Team Members: Carter McKenna, Cody Foos, Soren Kopp, Nathan Bowers

Parliamentary Procedure 1st – Team Members: Kate Williamson, Bailey Moke, Justus Marshall, Raif Parmeter, Taya Kirstine, Jazlyn Olson, and alternate Wyatt Lesmeister

Chapter Conduct of Meeting 1st – Team Members: Jobie Manke, Koby Bowden, Conner Crowser, Casen Schmidt, Olivia Sutter, Alexis Jewett, Preston Lake, and alternate Mya Bush

Extemporaneous Speaking – 1st Lexi Pickett

Employment Skills – 2nd Andy Pruitt.

We had other members that participated that did not place top 3 but still represented Belle Fourche well.

Ag. Broadcasting – Alexa Swaney and Sydney Hendricks

Creed Speaking – EC Blair, Tacen Carr, and Clay Mackaben

Employment Skills – Rachel Lee

Of course we can’t forget the work of our runners: Ari Richter, Kyha Trainor, Lydia Main, Anika Main, Ambree Kirstine and Ashtyn Hight.

Lastly, this event would not have been possible without the help of our many judges who took time out of their day to come in and judge. Their dedication allows participants to take home not just plaques but also life skills that are learned through these events. The Belle Fourche FFA is very grateful for all who judged and thanks them for doing so! Another big thank you to all the chapters for participating in our competition.

–Belle Fourche FFA