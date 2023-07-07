South Dakota: Burke Stampede Rodeo appreciates all involved

It is no secret that we love this rodeo famously called the STAMPEDE in Burke, South Dakota. When you love what you do, it is fun! For 33 years we have been having fun at the legendary Burke Stampede Rodeo with all of you.

You the Sponsor: We stretched our “what if’s” and reached out to add more money than ever. You the sponsors answered with more money than ever. Added money makes our rodeo a going concern in the professional rodeo world. It’s a dream come true for all of us as entries to date are outstanding!! It is FUN to call sponsors who say, “Let’s do it”!!!

You the Contestant: You favor us by entering and are appreciative of the effort put forth by our committee and community to continue improvements to our facility and grounds each year. We work hard to make it a rodeo that you want to enter. And the contestants LOVE the added money!!

You the Volunteer: We are so thankful for the community of volunteers who have shown up and will show up to help put on a rodeo of this stature. We are family and we have soooo much FUN!!

You the Fans: We invite you to fill the stands and just enjoy the atmosphere that is the Burke Stampede Rodeo. It is a time to join neighbors, family and friends and to make new neighbors, family and friends! It is THE BURKE STAMPEDE RODEO!!!

A bareback rider makes a ride in the 2022 Burke Stampede rodeo. Alaina Stangle | Courtesy photo bares2-2022-burke-stampede

Outstanding favorites at this year’s Burke Stampede include:

Announcer: Travis Schauda, Broken Bow, Nebraska

Stock Contractor: Muddy Creek ProRodeo, Scenic, South Dakota

Bull Fighters: Nigel Harvey, Farmington, New Mexico and Wyatt Mason, Casper, Wyoming

Rodeo Clown and Barrelman: Justin Rumford, Ponca City, Oklahoma

Rodeo Dance: Under the Big Tent Friday and Saturday night following the rodeo performance to Jessica Loobey. (Free with admission to the Rodeo)

Raffle: Henry Lever Action Repeater .22 Golden Boy Model H004

Rodeo Performances: Friday, Saturday and Sunday July 14th, 15th, and 16th, at 7:30 PM (slack at 9 AM Saturday July 15th.)

Ticket Information: Advance tickets are $15 in advance. At the gate they are $20. Kids 8 and under admitted FREE. Tickets available on-line at http://www.burkestampederodeo.com or at the following businesses: In Burke at: Community Pharmacy, First Fidelity Bank, Bruns Market, Pump N’ Stuff, The G.A.B., True Value. In Bonesteel at: Cahoy’s General Store, Mighty MoJo Coffee Truck, First Fidelity Bank. In Gregory at: B&F Variety, First Fidelity Bank, Mr. G’s. In Colome at: First Fidelity Bank. In Winner at: Winner Animal Clinic. In Platte at: Pharmco, First Fidelity Bank, 44 Pizza+. In Pickstown at: Knotheads. In Naper, Nebraska at: Naper Café. In Spencer, Nebraska at: KC’s Roadrunner.

For more information about tickets, performances or anything STAMPEDE call: 605-830-5540.

We can almost feel the rumble of the chutes as they load the broncs and bulls of the legendary Muddy Creek ProRodeo. We smile as we think of the fun and antics that the 10 time PRCA clown of the year Justin Rumford will bring to the arena floor. We can taste those legendary Stampede roast beef sandwiches. We think of old friends and neighbors who might come, and we hear the roar of the legendary Burke Stampede Rodeo Fans….that’s you Folks….and all that we are, all that we dream, all that we have done is nothing without YOU!!! It’s Rip Roarin’ Bronc Stompin’ Stampede Rodeo….it’s Rip Roarin’ Boot Stompin’ Stampede Fun!! To you the Great Fans of The Burke Stampede….We’ll see you there Friday, Saturday and Sunday, July 14th, 15th, and 16th at 7:30 PM, Stampede Arena, Burke, South Dakota.

–Burke Stampede