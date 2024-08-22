South Dakota: Butte, Lawrence County 4-H updates

State Fair projects have been packed and are being transported to the State Fair by Roy Clendening’s Family. Thank you to them for doing this for us. The booth will be set up by Educator, Erin McGlumpy from Fall River County with help from Meade County Educator Jenny Voigt. Thanks to all who have helped with our State Fair projects.

Record books are due to your leaders by September 18th. At that time all Leaders will need to turn in their end of the year forms so that we can begin to plan the Recognition Event which is temporarily scheduled for November 3rd. I have attached the record book to this message below. Pages 15 and 16 are the required pages to complete the 4-H year! If you are planning to apply for project pins, leadership, citizenship or the key award, those forms can be found in the Recognition Award Guide also downloaded below. These forms will also be due to your leader by September 18th. If you have questions please call the office.

Congratulations to Amy Clark Amy will be receiving the 4-H Hall of Fame award at the South Dakota State Fair on Sunday, September 1st at 4:30. Amy has been a volunteer with Butte Lawrence for 16 years. She was our 4-H Assistant for many years and has served in many of the leader’s organizations as well as started the Butte County Shooting Sports. She is also a Co-Leader with the Let ‘Er Buck 4-H Club. As you all know, Amy is so deserving of this Award!! Thank you Amy for all you do for 4-H!! We will hopefully have pictures to share and a full article after the awards ceremony!!

Best of Show & Award Thank yous We have many who need to come to the office and fill out a thank you or you will not be receiving your award from either best of show or livestock. Please come in at your earliest convenience and get your award after filling out a Thank you.

Dates and Deadlines

August 2024

Aug. 20 SD 4-H Animal Committees Webinar-Zoom

Aug 24- State Companion Animal Show- Madison

Aug 28-Sept.2 SD State Fair-Huron

Aug. 31 SS End of Match 5

September 2024

Sept. 1 Scores for SS Match 5 due to John by 9:30 am (CST)

Sept. 1 Fall State Shoot Registration Deadline

Sept 1 Hunting Team Application Due

Sept. 2 Labor Day- Office Closed

Sept. 5 Fall Shoot Teams due by 3 pm

Sept. 6 Fall State Shoot Teams due to John by 3:00 pm (CST)

Sept. 6-8 Fall State Shoot-Mitchell

Sept. 9 Butte/Lawrence County Fair Board Meeting 6:30 Fair Grounds

Sept. 10-Butte & Lawrence Leaders Meet at 6:00 followed by Redwater @7 Ext. Office

Sept. 14-Annual SS Meeting-Pierre

Sept. 18-Registration Deadline for Western Regional Dog Show

Sept. 21 Western Heritage Coaches Training – Madison

Sept. 28-Western Regional Dog Show-Rapid City

October 2024

Oct. 1- New 4-H year begins

Oct. 5-SS Coaches Training -Belle Fourche

Oct 5- SS Coaches Training-Pukwana

Oct. 7 Butte Lawrence County Fair Board Meeting 6:30Pm First Interstate Bank BF

Oct. 19- SS Coaches Training – Burke

Oct. 7-10-National 4-H Week

Oct 8-12 Western Junior Livestock Show

Oct. 11-12 Western Family Consumer Science Show

Oct 14- Office Closed- Native American Day

Oct. 19- SS Coaches Training-Burke

November 2024

Nov. 3 Recognition Event- Butte County

Nov. 4-Butte Lawrence County Fair Board Meeting 6:30Pm First Interstate Bank BF

December 2024

2-Butte Lawrence County Fair Board Meeting 6:30 pm First Interstate Bank BF

