South Dakota: Cattle Marketing, Reproduction & Forage Experts in Huron February 18 for Ranching Resilience Workshop

Nationally renowned cattle marketing, research and forage experts will share tips to maximize production efficiencies and profits during The AgSpire Edge: Ranching Resilience event held in Huron February 18, 2025. The event is hosted at no cost by AgSpire from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Crossroads Hotel and Convention Center (100 4th St SW). Lunch is included.

“I think this is the most exciting time in history to be in the cattle business. Producers are looking for opportunities to make the most of it and we want to support them,” said Jared Knock, a Clark County cattle producer and AgSpire’s vice president of agriculture innovation. Providing cattle producers with opportunities is a focus of AgSpire, explained veterinarian Kristina Porter.

“AgSpire works to provide cattle producers with strategies to enhance their operation by increasing land and livestock efficiencies,” Porter said. In her role as AgSpire’s herd management technical advisor, Porter gets to know producers’ operations so that she can provide technical advice and connect cattle producers with AgSpire programs to help cover costs associated with implementation.

Porter is among a team of regional and specialized AgSpire experts, who work with producers one-on-one to provide tailored solutions that work for their operation.​ AgSpire provides technical expertise, educational resources, and access to practical incentive programs to help producers succeed with regenerative and conservation practices.

“This Ranching Resilience event is among the educational resources we provide to the producers we work with, bringing actionable and relevant information that can help farmers and ranchers grow their business and impact more acres,” Knock said.

CattleFax marketing & Texas A&M ag research experts to lead workshops

Considering cattle producers’ needs and feedback, AgSpire invited the following experts to share insights and information on marketing, research and forage production: Mike Miller, CattleFax; Cliff Lamb, reproductive physiologist and Texas A&M director of AgriLife research and Justin Fruechte, ag product expert for Renovo Seed.

CattleFax Market Update: Mike Miller’s talk will focus on 2025 cattle market dynamics. He will discuss factors that will impact the cattle business moving forward and include market outlook insights to help producers make informed decisions. The workshop will include forecasts for beef exports and imports, beef demand, competing proteins markets, as well as energy and grains prices.

Improving Herd Productivity: Cliff Lamb will focus on the integral role of agriculture in sustainable livestock production systems. He will share the global perspective of production and how strategies for improving production efficiency enhance overall sustainability of beef production systems. Lamb will also discuss new technologies designed to further enhance efficiency and overall productivity.

Maximize Forage Potential: Justin Fruechte will discuss which annual and perennial forages best fit with your livestock’s needs. He will help producers gain an understanding of how to build a forage plan that creates a system between their crop rotation and livestock. Cattle producers should expect to go home with practical forage options to build profitability.

Register today

Although there is no cost to attend The AgSpire Edge: Ranching Resilience event, registration is requested. To register, visit agspire.com/huron. To learn more about AgSpire, visit AgSpire.com.

–AgSpire