South Dakota Cattle on Feed down 6 percent

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. February 21, 2020 – South Dakota feedlots, with capacities of 1,000 or more head, contained 240,000 cattle on feed on February 1, according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service. This inventory was down 6 percent from last year.

Placements during January totaled 41,000 head, down 15 percent from 2019.

Fed cattle marketings for the month of January totaled 43,000 head, up 19 percent from last year.

Other disappearance during January totaled 3,000 head, up 1,000 head from last year.

Access the National publication for this release at: https://usda.library.cornell.edu/concern/publications/m326m174z

–SD NASS