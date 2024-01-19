SOUTH DAKOTA CATTLE ON FEED UP 10%



SIOUX FALLS, S.D. January 19, 2024 – South Dakota feedlots, with capacities of 1,000 or

more head, contained 230,000 cattle on feed on January 1, according to the USDA’s National

Agricultural Statistics Service. This inventory was up 10% from last year.

Placements during December totaled 37,000 head, up 9% from 2022.

Fed cattle marketings for the month of December totaled 35,000 head, down 12% from last year.

Other disappearance during December totaled 2,000 head, down 2,000 head from last year.

Access the National publication for this release at:

https://usda.library.cornell.edu/concern/publications/m326m174z

Find agricultural statistics for your county, State, and the Nation at http://www.nass.usda.gov