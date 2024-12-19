South Dakota Cattlemen’s Association elects officers

The South Dakota Cattlemen’s Association (SDCA) members elected officers and leaders to serve on the Association’s Board of Directors at their Annual Meeting December 11th in Pierre, South Dakota.

The SDCA is a grassroots organization that relies on participation of members and elected representatives serving on the state Board of Directors.

The board is comprised of the president, vice president, vice president of membership, past president, and two regional directors from each of thefive regions (western, northern, southern, northeastern, and southeastern).

The slate of officers elected to serve as SDCA leadership includes Warren Symens, President; Craig Bieber, Vice President; Vaughn Thorstenson, Secretary/Treasurer; Calli Williams, Vice President of Membership; and Eric Jennings, Past President.

The regional directors are elected for a term of two years, with one representative from each region elected yearly on a rotating basis. Devin Stephens, Kory Bierle, Colby Olson, Nick Wilkinson, and Troy Hadrick were reelected to a second term.

The region directors serving on the SDCA Board of Directors include Britton Blair and Stephens of the Western Region; Casey Heenan and Bierle of the Southern Region; Austin Havlik and Olson of the Southeast Region; Drew Edleman and Wilkinson of the Northeast Region; and Bryan Gill and Hadrick of the Northern Region.

The South Dakota Cattlemen’s Association is a grassroots policy organization representing cattle producers across South Dakota who have an interest in promoting the beef industry and protecting the interest of cattlemen. For more information about SDCA, please visit sdcattlemen.org or contact Lorrin Naasz.

–South Dakota Cattlemen’s Association