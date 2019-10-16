South Dakota Cattlemen’s Convention: Dec. 3-4

Convention Highlights

Tuesday, December 3rd

Extension Roundup (3 pm – 5 pm) – SDSU Extension has once again planned a series of short sessions featuring timely topics, including: incorporating reproductive technologies, climate update and trends, characterizing foot and leg problems on pasture, and Farm and Ranch Estate Planning. Join us for these brief, but informative, presentations by SDSU Extension!

Cattlemen’s Education Series (5:15 pm – 8:15 pm) – Join us for an interesting and informative series! SDCA’s Aimee Sitter will show you the steps to Creating your SDCA “Elevator Speech” and provide members with tools to advocate for themselves and the association. Then the Protecting your Livestock Investments Panel will take the stage. With recent high profile theft and fraud cases, we have gathered a panel of experts to share how you can be proactive in protecting your livestock investment.

#KnowYourBeef Welcome Reception (8:15 pm -9:30pm) – This year’s welcome reception will be presented in partnership with the SD Beef Industry Council and attendees will have the opportunity to meet old friends and new. We’ll feature great beef appetizers and test your beef knowledge for the chance to win Cabela’s gift cards and bragging rights!

Wednesday, December 4th

Breakfast & Industry Updates (7:30 am – 8:45 am) – Wednesday morning’s breakfast will feature industry updates from state and national leaders. In addition, Dr. Aaron Scott, USDA-APHIS, will provide an update on USDA’s plans for implementing electronic animal identification.

Committee Meetings (9 am – 10:30am) – Committees will once again begin their work prior to the convention this year, but all SDCA members are invited to participate in these meetings where SDCA’s policy priorities for 2020 will begin to take shape. Come make your voice heard!

Council Meetings (10:30am – Noon) The Cow-Calf Council will elect new leadership and hear tips from Alan Newport about grazing for profit. Immediately following, the Cattle Feeder Council will hear from the SD Governor’s Office of Economic Development about tax incentives for CAFOs, followed by a short business meeting. All members are welcome to attend the Council meetings.

Lunch & Keynote Address (Noon – 1:45 pm) – Mental health and farm stress will be the focus for our keynote lunch. Leslie Kelly, founder of High Heels & Canola Fields and representative for the Do More Agriculture Foundation will be discussing Breaking Barriers in Agriculture: Can you imagine having one conversation that can save someone’s life? Local resources will also be covered, including Avera Behavioral Health’s farm and rural stress program.

Annual Membership Meeting (2 pm – 5:30 pm) – During the Annual Membership Meeting, all SDCA members have the opportunity to set the future direction for SDCA. We’ll get to business, adopt policy resolutions, and elect leaders to represent SDCA members throughout the coming year. If you’re a member, do not miss this opportunity to lend your voice to the future direction of SDCA!

Exhibitor Appreciation Social & Trade Show Poker Run (5:45 pm – 7 pm) Join your fellow cattlemen and women for cocktails and conversation in the trade show. Be sure to thank our vendors for their support of SDCA while you work on creating your best poker hand for a chance to win a Cabela’s gift package valued at $250

Poker Run winners will be announced following the President’s Auction. Banquet & President’s Auction (7 pm – 10 pm) – This year, we’ll wrap up the convention with our Best of Beef Banquet and President’s Auction. During the banquet, SDCA will honor the Johnson Family, our 2019 Leopold Conservation Award recipients, and recognize members who have gone above and beyond to support their organization. We’ll cap off the evening with the President’s Auction, where attendees will have the chance to bid on one-of-a-kind items and experiences. Join us for the fun, fellowship and a chance to socialize with beef producers and industry members from across the state!

–South Dakota Cattlemen’s Association