South Dakota Cattlemen’s Foundation announces 2018 scholarship recipients

Sioux Falls, South Dakota – May 24, 2018. Members of the South Dakota Cattlemen's Foundation recently invited students throughout South Dakota to apply for their scholarship program that they launched in 2016.

This scholarship program was established by the South Dakota Cattlemen's Foundation to identify and reward youth who have demonstrated a sincere interest in the growth of the beef industry in South Dakota. Funds raised at the Fifth Annual Prime Time Gala & Concert will fund these scholarships.

After the review applications, the following individuals were selected as recipients of scholarships and are listed in alphabetical order:

Colin Geppert – Kimball, South Dakota

Mariah Kessler – Pierre, South Dakota

Hannah Noonan – Howard, South Dakota

Collin VanderWal – Volga, South Dakota

Sadie Vander Wal – Brentford, South Dakota

These individuals were selected based on their active participation and interest in the development of their communities and the South Dakota beef industry. All are also currently enrolled in a post-secondary institution in South Dakota. Scholarships of $5,000 $4,000, $3,000, $2,000, $1,000 will be awarded to these five students and the amounts will be announced the evening of the Prime Time Gala.

BACKGROUND: The South Dakota Cattlemen's Foundation joined forces with Feeding South Dakota in May 2013 to create a signature event, Prime Time Gala & Concert, that raises critical funds for their mission by providing more beef to food insecure families throughout the state. Funds also raised from the Prime Time Gala & Concert support the scholarship program that provides $15,000 in funding to students throughout South Dakota.

Since hosting the first event in June 2014, the South Dakota Cattlemen's Foundation has raised over $737,508 for Feeding South Dakota.

The South Dakota Cattlemen's Foundation will host its Fifth Annual Prime Time Gala & Concert on Saturday, June 23, 2018 at the Sioux Falls Convention Center with a country music concert featuring Justin Moore, Tracy Lawrence and Diamond Rio to follow at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center. For more information about the Prime Time Gala & Concert, visit http://www.SDPrimeTimeGala.com.

–South Dakota Cattlemen's Foundation