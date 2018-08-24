S.D. Cattlemen’s Foundation’s Fed Cattle Challenge

De Smet, South Dakota – August 17, 2018. The South Dakota Cattlemen's Foundation announced the Fed Cattle Challenge program at their Prime Time Gala event in Sioux Falls on June 23.

The Fed Cattle Challenge will provide an opportunity for youth to learn about the science and economics of finishing cattle by participating in a calf finishing program. Participants will understand the process for finishing cattle through ownership of three head of cattle at a custom feedlot, participate in education webinars, calculate a closeout and present what they have learned to a panel.

Awards for the top three participants will be awarded. First place will receive $1,500, second place will receive $1,000, and third place will receive $500 award.

"Part of the goal of the Cattlemen's Foundation includes educational opportunities, not just through our scholarship program, but also to develop the next generation of feedlot managers and owners. In our state, as we look at continued rural development, cattle feeding can be a significant part of that if we have people who understand how to do it well and be a good steward and community partner," said Ryan Eichler, President of the South Dakota Cattlemen's Foundation.

Each participant will own three head of cattle from a pen at Winner Circle Feedyard. The participant will be responsible for a 30 percent equity down payment and the feedyard will finance the remaining value of the cattle and expenses. Following harvest at Demkota Ranch Beef, proceeds from the cattle will be divided among the owners of the cattle and the three head of cattle participants own, minus the divided costs. Participants will be given the information and closeout template they need to understand, complete and present to the panel.

Registration for the Fed Cattle Challenge closes October 15, 2018. For more information please visit http://www.sdcattlemensfoundation.com/education/fed-cattle-challenge

–South Dakota Cattlemen's Foundation