South Dakota Cattlemen’s Foundation scholarships due March 19

In 2016, a scholarship program was established by the South Dakota Cattlemen’s Foundation. The South Dakota Cattlemen’s Foundation was formed to support the long-term viability of the South Dakota beef Industry by promoting the nutritional benefits of beef consumption and value of modern production. This scholarship aims to identify and reward students who are interested in the improvement of beef production and promotion.

Scholarships of $5,000, $4,000, $3,000, $2,000, and $1,000 will be awarded to five students from South Dakota enrolled in any post-secondary institution in South Dakota.

Members of the South Dakota Cattlemen’s Foundation invite students throughout South Dakota to apply for their scholarship program.

The online scholarship application can be found at: sdcattlemensfoundation.com/education

Deadline to apply is Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 11:59PM CT.

The South Dakota Cattlemen’s Foundation joined forces with Feeding South Dakota in May 2013 to create a signature event, Prime Time Gala & Concert, that raises critical funds for their mission by providing more beef to food insecure families throughout the state. Funds also raised from the Prime Time Gala & Concert support the scholarship program that provides $15,000 in funding to students throughout South Dakota.

Since hosting the first event in June 2014, the South Dakota Cattlemen’s Foundation has raised $2,084,312 for Feeding South Dakota to purchase 1,222,933 pounds of beef for their nutrition programs statewide.

The South Dakota Cattlemen’s Foundation will host its tenth annual Prime Time Gala & Concert on Saturday, June 24, 2023 at the Sioux Falls Convention Center with a country music concert to follow at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center.

–South Dakota Cattlemen’s Foundation