South Dakota Cattlemen’s Welcomes National Cattlemen’s Colin Woodall to the 74th Annual Convention and Trade Show

The South Dakota Cattlemen’s Association (SDCA) will host the 74th Annual Convention and Tradeshow December 12-13, 2022, at the Ramkota Hotel and Convention Center in Pierre, South Dakota.

This year, the SDCA is proud to announce that the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association’s (NCBA) Chief Executive Officer, Colin Woodall, will be joining the event.

The Cattlemen’s Education Series, which is sponsored by the National Corn Growers Association, will be hosted by the South Dakota State University Extension team and will include an overview of various ranching technology that is readily available for producers to use on their ranch. To conclude the program, Woodall will moderate a panel of producers who have integrated technology into their operation, as well as feature companies that are developing andrefining these technologies to assist producers.

The Cattlemen’s Education series panel includes:

Jameson Brennan, Assistant Professor/Research and SDSU Extension Specialist – Livestock Grazing

Chandy Olson, CATL Resources

Max Cossette, Vice President of Development at 701x

Nick Jorgensen, Chief Executive Officer at Jorgensen Land & Cattle

On December 13th, Woodall will address attendees during breakfast. Woodall will provide industry updates, as well as discuss how the NCBA has tackled policy issues on the Hill in Washington, D.C.

The SDCA’s Annual Convention and Trade Show provides a forum for members and non-members to network with fellow cattlemen, craft the policy that will guide the SDCA staff and leadership in the coming year and learn more about the latest industry happenings. The Convention and Trade Show is open to members and non-members.

Register today and learn more about the 74th Annual Convention and Trade Show by visiting sdcattlemens.org , click on the ‘Special Events & Awards’ tab, and then click on ‘Annual Convention and Trade Show ’ or email Lorrin Naasz at lnaasz@sdcattlemen.org .

–South Dakota Cattlemen’s Association