South Dakota Cattlemen’s Welcomes Public Land Council’s Kaitlynn Glover to the Cattlemen’s Land & Legacy Event at the Annual Convention and Trade Show 

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Share via Email Share via SMS Copy Link

The South Dakota Cattlemen’s Association (SDCA) will host the annual Convention and Trade Show December 2-3, 2025, at The Lodge in Deadwood, South Dakota.

The SDCA is proud to announce that Kaitlynn Glover, Executive Director of the Public Lands Council, will be the keynote speaker at the Cattlemen’s Land & Legacy event on December 2, during the annual Convention and Trade Show.

Originally from Wyoming, Glover has a diverse background in agriculture policy and production, and strong ties to grazers, recreationalists, and other users of public land resources. Prior to joining the Public Lands Council, she served as policy advisor for Senator John Barasso (R-WY). Glover also spent several years working with Teagasc, the agriculture semi-state authority in Ireland. During that time, she received a Masters of Agriscience in Innovation Support from University College Dublin in Dublin, Ireland.

The Cattlemen’s Land & Legacy event will feature programming that focuses on conservation and working lands. After Glover’s keynote, AgSpire will host a Ranching for the Future workshop featuring a CattleFax market outlook update, followed by a producer panel sharing research-backed strategies and backed strategies and industry data designed to help operations run more efficiently and effectively.

The SDCA’s Annual Convention and Trade Show provides a forum for members and non-members to network with fellow cattlemen, craft policy that will guide the SDCA staff and leadership in the coming year and learn more about the latest industry happenings.

Register today and learn more about the 2025 Convention and Trade Show by visiting sdcattlemen.org , click on the ‘Special Events & Awards’ tab, and then click on ‘Annual Convention and Trade Show’ or contact the South Dakota Cattlemen’s Association.

-South Dakota Cattlemen’s Association