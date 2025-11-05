South Dakota Cattlemen’s Welcomes Sarah Metzler and Nevil Speer to the Annual Convention and Trade Show

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Share via Email Share via SMS Copy Link

The South Dakota Cattlemen’s Association (SDCA) will host the annual Convention and Trade Show December 2-3, 2025, at The Lodge in Deadwood, South Dakota.

The SDCA is proud to welcome Sarah Metzler and Nevil Speer as the day two featured speakers.

The breakfast session of the Convention and Trade Show begins with Metzler, Senior Director of Organizational Communications for the Cattlemen’s Beef Board (CBB) which oversees the national Beef Checkoff. A fifth-generation cattle rancher and wheat farmer from Yuma, Colorado, Metzler now lives in Centennial, Colorado, with her husband and four teenagers. Metzler leads producer communications, guiding a team that keeps cattlemen and women informed about how Checkoff dollars are used to drive beef demand.

Nevil Speer is the keynote speaker during the luncheon on day two. Speer holds a Ph.D. in Animal Science from Colorado State University and an MBA from Western Kentucky University. Based in Bowling Green, Kentucky, he works as an industry consultant with experiencing spanning academia, private industry, and multiple start-up ventures.

The SDCA’s Annual Convention and Trade Show provides a forum for members and non-members to network with fellow cattlemen, craft policy that guides the SDCA staff and leadership in the coming year. Register today and learn more about the 2025 Convention and Trade Show by visiting sdcattlemen.org , click on the ‘Special Events & Awards’ tab, and then click on ‘Annual Convention and Trade Show’ or contact the South Dakota Cattlemen’s Association.

–South Dakota Cattlemen’s Association